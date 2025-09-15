Yvette A. Armstead's New Book, 'Rise and Shine': Empowering Affirmations for Boys and Young Teenagers of Melanin

Empowering Boys of Melanin to Embrace Identity, Build Resilience, and Live with Purpose

CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reverend Dr. Yvette A. Armstead is a compassionate leader with a deep commitment to service. Born in Mobile, Alabama, and now based in New York, Dr. Armstead brings a rich blend of pastoral leadership, professional experience, and personal passion for community empowerment. With a Ph.D. in Christian Counseling and an MBA in Public Health Administration, Dr. Armstead’s career spans health, elder care, and community ministry. She is currently pursuing a Doctorate in Missional Leadership at Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, deepening her commitment to guiding others toward transformation through faith and action. Rise and Shine is more than just a collection of positive phrases. It is a guide to self-empowerment, emotional well-being, and identity formation, with affirmations that celebrate the richness of melanin and the beauty of heritage. The book helps young readers embrace their physical appearance, understand their inherent worth, and see themselves as capable of achieving greatness, even in challenging environments.Key Highlights of Rise and Shine:Celebration of Identity: This book empowers boys and young teenagers to embrace their melanin-rich heritage, fostering positive self-identity and understanding their unique place in the world.Building Emotional Strength: The affirmations promote resilience, helping readers face challenges with courage and view setbacks as opportunities for growth. Promoting Positive Self-Talk: Rise and Shine replaces negative thoughts with empowering affirmations, supporting mental wellness and emotional regulation.Spiritual and Purposeful Living: The book includes faith-based affirmations that instill a sense of divine purpose and encourage readers to pursue their dreams confidently. Empowering Representation : It celebrates the experiences and voices of young boys of melanin, affirming their importance and value in society.“Rise and Shine is not just a book; it’s an essential tool for nurturing the minds and spirits of young boys and teenagers of melanin,” says Dr. Armstead. “It’s a call to rise above challenges, shine in their brilliance, and understand that their worth is not dependent on the world’s view of them, but on their divine creation.”At Beulah Baptist Church in Poughkeepsie, she serves as Minister and Servant Leader of the Domestic Violence Ministry, where faith and advocacy intersect. Additionally, her career in senior care has been marked by leadership roles in organizations such as Concourse Plaza Center and Always There Homecare.Dr. Armstead’s inspiration for Rise and Shine came from her own personal experiences as a mother and her work within her church and local community. She noticed the need for empowering resources for young boys, especially those of melanin, and sought to create a tool that would address these challenges head-on.The primary message of Rise and Shine is simple yet profound: young readers are wonderfully and beautifully created in God’s image, possessing inherent worth and purpose. The book encourages readers to embrace their identity, build emotional strength, and recognize their divine potential, offering practical tools for personal growth and empowerment.

Global Book Network - REV Dr. Yvette A. Armstead, Rise and Shine

