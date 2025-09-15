Heine Supports International Effort to Combat Radiological and Nuclear Threats

Peter Heine, senior advisor in the Strategic Threat Analysis group at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), recently travelled to Brussels, Belgium, to support the World Customs Organization's Operation Stingray.

Conducted under the Nuclear Smuggling Detection and Deterrence Program’s Radiological and Nuclear Detection Awareness (RANDA) Project, this operation was the first global operation focused on the detection and interdiction of nuclear and radioactive materials out of regulatory control.

As a Strategic Trade Control Enforcement national expert with the World Customs Organization, Heine was recruited to the Operation Coordination Unit, which acted as the central hub for the three-week effort. The unit was responsible for coordinating activities across more than 50 participating countries, leveraging real-world operations and simulated exercises designed to enhance the detection of illicit materials moving via air, sea, and land borders.

“To supplement the operation, we used simulation exercises for various modes of transportation,” Heine explained. “These exercises allowed us to evaluate whether participating countries followed their own procedures for intercepting materials, as outlined in their implementation plans.”

Along with the successful outcomes of simulated exercises, the operation also led to several real interdictions of materials outside of regulatory control (commonly known as MORC). This underscored the importance of the effort and highlighted the need for coordinated information sharing to facilitate such interdictions in the future.

This effort builds on Heine’s extensive experience in international operations aimed at countering the illicit trade in strategic goods. Heine has long been involved in similar efforts, bringing valuable insights into effective interdiction strategies.

“Deploying radiation detection systems to screen goods at points of entry is a critical component to combat trafficking, but it’s not really enough on its own,” Heine said. “I believe it is imperative to supplement those technologies with international information sharing and coordination. The success of this operation highlighted that.”

Operation Stingray successfully raised awareness among customs administrations worldwide about their significant role in addressing radiological and nuclear material trafficking threats. It also highlighted the importance of fostering global cooperation and transparent communication to effectively combat these challenges.

The lessons learned from Operation Stingray are expected to inform future efforts, further supporting PNNL’s commitment to applying its expertise to tackle critical national and international security challenges.