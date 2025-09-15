NEBRASKA, September 15 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Applications Accepted for State Racing and Gaming Commission Vacancy

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the State Racing and Gaming Commission (NRGC). The vacancy is due to the resignation of Tony Fulton, who has served on the commission since June 2021, as an at-large representative in District 1.

The commission consists of seven members who serve four-year terms. For the purposes of the current vacancy, applicants can be of any political party and live in any of the three congressional districts.

Applicants must have experience with the gaming industry; however, they may not have any personal financial interest in any licensed racetrack enclosure or authorized gaming operator as defined in the Nebraska Racetrack Gaming Act. The selected applicant will require confirmation by the Legislature.