Ca’di Rajo Brings Italian Sparkle from National Prosecco Day to the Holidays

Celebrating with Ca' di Rajo DOC Treviso Brut CA'DI RAJO ROSÉ MILLESIMATO

Sparkle, tradition, and timeless joy in every glass

America’s 250th year deserves a memorable toast — celebrate with Ca’di Rajo, a family-crafted Prosecco bringing Italy’s joyful spirit from National Prosecco Day through the New Year.” — Fabio Cecchetto, co-owner and partner

TREVISO, TREVISO (TV), ITALY, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Prosecco Day (August 13) may have been the kickoff, but the season of Italian celebration is just beginning. As Italian Heritage Month arrives in October and the holidays draw near, family-owned Ca’ di Rajo Winery invites wine lovers across the U.S. to keep the bubbles flowing — honoring Italian culture and elevating gatherings from autumn through New Year’s Eve.“When you think of Prosecco, you probably think of something light, festive, easy. The Ca’di Rajo family winery has taken this idea and elevated it into something truly distinctive,” says Fabio Cecchetto, co-owner and partner of Ca’ di Rajo. From crisp brunch pairings to festive aperitivo hours, holiday dinners to midnight toasts on December 31, Ca’di Rajo Prosecco DOC Treviso Extra Dry and Prosecco DOC Treviso Rosé Millesimato Brut embody the essence of Italian hospitality — fresh, refined, and crafted for life’s most joyful moments.The Italian Way to CelebrateAs October’s Italian Heritage Month puts a spotlight on culture and tradition, Ca’di Rajo raises a glass to connection, family, and authenticity. Each bottle tells a story of Treviso’s Piave River Valley, where generations of winemakers have combined tradition with innovation to create sparkling wines that truly shine. "The holiday season offers countless reasons to celebrate — from Thanksgiving tables to Christmas parties, gift baskets, and of course, New Year’s Eve toasts. Ca’ di Rajo’s elegant packaging, sustainable winemaking, and award-winning quality make it a sparkling centerpiece for every occasion. “America’s 250th year deserves a memorable toast — celebrate with Ca'di Rajo , a family-crafted Prosecco bringing Italy’s joyful spirit from National Prosecco Day through the New Year.” said Cecchetto.As an old Italian proverb reminds us:“Una botte di vino fa più miracoli di una chiesa piena di santi.”A barrel of wine performs more miracles than a church full of saints.About Ca'di RajoLocated in the heart of Treviso, Ca’ di Rajo is a family-owned winery blending modern winemaking with deep-rooted traditions. The estate produces award-winning Prosecco DOCG, Prosecco DOC Treviso Extra Dry, Prosecco Rosé, and other Veneto wines with a focus on sustainability, heritage, and innovation.About Cork Alliance Cork Alliance is a U.S.-based importer and marketing firm representing a select portfolio of international wineries committed to quality, sustainability and distinctive regional character. Based in Miami, the company works closely with distributors, restaurants, retailers, and the media to build awareness and drive sales in U.S. markets.For a media sample, please contact:Patricia Schneider — U.S. Marketing & PR, Cork AlliancePhone: 415-717-7595 | Email: pschneider@corkalliance.comRenza Zanin — Marketing & Communications, Ca’ di Rajo Winery (Italy)Phone: +39 0422 855885 | Email: renzapress@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.