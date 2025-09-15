Atlanta FSDO to Present Critical CFI Performance Analysis at Speedway Flight Training

Speedway Flight Training Plane over Georgia Speedway Flight Training Plane over Georgia Speedway Flight Training Plane On the Runway Speedway Flight Training Color Logo Speedway Flight Training White Logo

FAA Seminar Addresses Flight Instructor Pass Rates and Regulatory Compliance Standards

This seminar represents a crucial opportunity for flight instructors to understand how their performance is measured and what steps they can take to ensure their students succeed” — Joe Gilroy

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Speedway Flight Training will host a comprehensive Flight Standards District Office (FSDO) seminar on September 19th, focusing on Certified Flight Instructor (CFI) performance data and its impact on aviation training standards in Georgia.The Atlanta Flight Standards District Office will present detailed analysis of CFI pass/fail rates across the state, addressing what happens when instructor performance falls below FAA established benchmarks. With the national average CFI student pass rate at 80%, the seminar will examine regulatory responses to substandard performance and provide actionable insights for maintaining training excellence."This seminar represents a crucial opportunity for flight instructors to understand how their performance is measured and what steps they can take to ensure their students succeed," said Joe Gilroy, Founder of Speedway Flight Training. "The data being presented directly impacts every aspect of flight training, from student outcomes to instructor career longevity."Key Seminar Topics Include:-Performance Metrics Analysis: Comprehensive review of Georgia CFI pass rate data-Regulatory Compliance: Understanding FAA oversight triggers and intervention procedures-Best Practices: Strategies for improving student preparation and checkride success-Professional Development: Resources available through FSDO for instructor enhancementThe presentation comes at a time of increased regulatory scrutiny following NTSB recommendations for enhanced CFI monitoring. Recent data shows private pilot checkride pass rates at 74.5% nationally, while CFI certification rates have shown improvement from historical averages.WINGS Program Credit AvailableAttendees will receive FAA WINGS Program credit, contributing to flight review currency requirements while addressing documented accident causal factors through targeted professional education.About the Consequences of Low Pass RatesWhen CFI student pass rates drop below the 80% national benchmark, instructors face:-Increased FSDO surveillance and evaluation-Required performance reviews and competency demonstrations-Potential remedial training or teaching restrictions-Possible certificate suspension or revocation in severe cases"The aviation industry demands the highest standards of instruction," noted Joe. "Events like this help ensure our instructors stay ahead of regulatory expectations while maintaining the excellence our students deserve."Event DetailsWhat: CFI Performance Analysis Seminar When: September 19, 2025Where: Speedway Flight Training, Atlanta Speedway AirportRegistration: https://www.faasafety.gov/SPANS/event_details.aspx?eid=138966&caller=/default.aspx Cost: FreeWINGS Credit: AvailableAbout Speedway Flight TrainingLocated at Atlanta Speedway Airport, Speedway Flight Training provides comprehensive aviation education including Private Pilot License (PPL), Instrument Rating (IR), Commercial Pilot License (CPL), and Certified Flight Instructor (CFI) programs. The school maintains a commitment to training excellence and regulatory compliance across all certification levels.For more information about Speedway Flight Training's programs, visit www.speedwayft.com

