Atlanta FSDO to Present Critical CFI Performance Analysis at Speedway Flight Training

The Atlanta Flight Standards District Office will present detailed analysis of CFI pass/fail rates across the state, addressing what happens when instructor performance falls below FAA established benchmarks. With the national average CFI student pass rate at 80%, the seminar will examine regulatory responses to substandard performance and provide actionable insights for maintaining training excellence.
"This seminar represents a crucial opportunity for flight instructors to understand how their performance is measured and what steps they can take to ensure their students succeed," said Joe Gilroy, Founder of Speedway Flight Training. "The data being presented directly impacts every aspect of flight training, from student outcomes to instructor career longevity."
Key Seminar Topics Include:
-Performance Metrics Analysis: Comprehensive review of Georgia CFI pass rate data
-Regulatory Compliance: Understanding FAA oversight triggers and intervention procedures
-Best Practices: Strategies for improving student preparation and checkride success
-Professional Development: Resources available through FSDO for instructor enhancement
The presentation comes at a time of increased regulatory scrutiny following NTSB recommendations for enhanced CFI monitoring. Recent data shows private pilot checkride pass rates at 74.5% nationally, while CFI certification rates have shown improvement from historical averages.
WINGS Program Credit Available
Attendees will receive FAA WINGS Program credit, contributing to flight review currency requirements while addressing documented accident causal factors through targeted professional education.
About the Consequences of Low Pass Rates
When CFI student pass rates drop below the 80% national benchmark, instructors face:
-Increased FSDO surveillance and evaluation
-Required performance reviews and competency demonstrations
-Potential remedial training or teaching restrictions
-Possible certificate suspension or revocation in severe cases
"The aviation industry demands the highest standards of instruction," noted Joe. "Events like this help ensure our instructors stay ahead of regulatory expectations while maintaining the excellence our students deserve."
Event Details
What: CFI Performance Analysis Seminar
When: September 19, 2025
Where: Speedway Flight Training, Atlanta Speedway Airport
Registration: https://www.faasafety.gov/SPANS/event_details.aspx?eid=138966&caller=/default.aspx
Cost: Free
WINGS Credit: Available
About Speedway Flight Training
Located at Atlanta Speedway Airport, Speedway Flight Training provides comprehensive aviation education including Private Pilot License (PPL), Instrument Rating (IR), Commercial Pilot License (CPL), and Certified Flight Instructor (CFI) programs. The school maintains a commitment to training excellence and regulatory compliance across all certification levels.
For more information about Speedway Flight Training's programs, visit www.speedwayft.com.
