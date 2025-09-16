Hollywood Beauty Unveils Batana Oil: Introducing the Trusted Natural Ingredient Supporting Hair Growth and Protection

Hollywood Beauty makes this rare Batana ingredient accessible to all

The #1 multi-use oil brand for skin and hair launches the ancient ingredient known to support hair restoration and strength, now at retailers nationwide

The Batana ingredient is known for its restorative properties, helping to strengthen hair, promote length retention, and help with moisturization to support healthy hair.” — Mika Smith, Senior Educator & Product Evaluator Manager at Hollywood Beauty

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hollywood Beauty, the top-selling value brand of multi-use oils in the U.S., launches a cult secret ingredient for healthy hair: Hollywood Beauty Batana Oil ($9.96, 8 oz; $8.85, 2 oz). Rooted in Honduran tradition and loved by beauty enthusiasts, Hollywood Beauty makes this rare ingredient accessible to all, offering a 100% natural blend for hair, scalp, and skin.

Enriched with rich Oleic Acid and protective Vitamin E, Hollywood Beauty Batana Oil replenishes and revitalizes, drenching hair and skin in long-lasting moisture while helping to combat dryness and prevent breakage. Like all Hollywood Beauty products, it’s designed to deliver multi-use solutions with the power of oils and botanicals, and it supports the health and beauty of hair, scalp, and skin at everyday value.

“The Batana ingredient is known for its restorative properties, helping to strengthen hair, promote length retention, and help with moisturization to support healthy hair,” says Mika Smith, Board-Certified Master Cosmetologist, Licensed Cosmetology Educator, Trichologist, and Senior Educator & Product Evaluator Manager at Hollywood Beauty. “It also works as a nourishing oil to help maintain skin hydration for a soft feel and nice subtle glow.”

In addition to the 8 oz. size, a convenient 2 oz. version features a precision nozzle tip, designed for easy application to the scalp and roots. It can be used with a gentle scalp massage as part of a regular hair care routine.

For over 30 years, Hollywood Beauty has been a leader in the beauty and personal care industry, empowering consumers to achieve their best beauty routine with premium, multi-purpose oils that meet every beauty need. Committed to providing innovative, quality solutions for healthier hair, scalp, and skin, Hollywood Beauty has earned a reputation as a trusted and loved beauty brand with quality oil for a value price. Offering products free from sulfates, parabens, mineral oils and animal testing, Hollywood Beauty ensures its products are both effective and ethical.

Hollywood Beauty’s best-selling Multi-Use Premium Blend Oils include:

- NEW! Batana Oil (2 oz & 8 oz)

- NEW! Biotin Oil (2 oz & 8 oz)

- NEW! Chebe Oil (2 oz)

- Tea Tree Oil (2 oz, 8oz, & 16oz)

- Rosemary Oil (2 oz & 8 oz)

- Vitamin E Oil (2 oz & 8oz)

- Jojoba Oil (2 oz & 8 oz)

- Jamaican Black Castor Oil (2 oz & 8 oz)

- Coconut Oil (2oz & 8 oz)

- Olive Oil (2 oz & 8 oz)

Hollywood Beauty products are available Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Walmart stores, Target.com, Target stores, CVS.com, CVS stores, Walgreens.com, Walgreens stores and many legacy products can still be found at beauty supply stores nationwide. For more information on Hollywood Beauty, please visit www.hollywoodbeautyproducts.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.