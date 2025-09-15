Two Grammy Award-Winning, Billboard #1 Producers Unearth Long-Lost Studio Sessions From 1980–81

The Kahne Sessions Cover Art

Charlie Peacock and David Kahne release remixed and remastered tapes from their San Francisco new wave beginnings.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A forgotten chapter of new wave history is finally seeing the light of day.

The Kahne Sessions 1980–81 — a digital-only EP of shimmering, restless tracks recorded more than four decades ago — brings together two artists who would go on to shape modern music in profound ways: Charlie Peacock (The Civil Wars, Chris Cornell, Switchfoot) and David Kahne (The Bangles, Lana Del Rey, Paul McCartney).

"Listening back, I can hear the energy of two people testing boundaries and learning our crafts," Peacock said. "We never thought these songs would see daylight, which makes their release now feel like opening a time capsule."

Recorded during the heat of San Francisco’s early ’80s pop/rock scene, the sessions capture Peacock as a rising songwriter chasing his first deal and Kahne as an ambitious young producer cutting his teeth at the legendary 415 Records. Long boxed away, these demos have now been rediscovered, remixed, and remastered to showcase the raw spark that defined an era.

WHY IT MATTERS NOW

Rediscovery culture is booming, with fans and critics alike drawn to unreleased Bowie, Prince, and jazz archives. The Kahne Sessions 1980–81 taps into that same cultural appetite, offering a rare glimpse into the formative years of two creators who would later define the sound of their generation. For listeners, it’s not a “lost classic” but a playful, authentic snapshot of when punk urgency met pop melody.

ABOUT CHARLIE PEACOCK

Charlie Peacock is a GRAMMY-winning producer, songwriter, and artist whose fingerprints are on chart-topping works from The Civil Wars, Switchfoot, and The Lone Bellow. With a career spanning four decades, he continues to bridge artistry and innovation with his unique collaborations featuring yMusic, Turtle Island Quartet, John Patitucci, and Ravi Coltrane.

ABOUT DAVID KAHNE

David Kahne is a GRAMMY-winning producer known for shaping hits for The Bangles, Paul McCartney, and Tony Bennett, among others. His early production work at the seminal 415 Records helped define the sound of San Francisco’s new wave, including Romeo Void, Translator, Wire Train, and Pearl Harbor and the Explosions.

RELEASE DETAILS

Album: The Kahne Sessions 1980–81

Format: Digital-only EP

Release Date: October 17th on all music streaming platforms. | Pre-Release: Only on It's Time to Art

