GRAND OPENING: Permanent Choice Laser Hair Removal to Open New Location in St. Louis Park, MN, on Sept. 24th

Confidence starts with feeling great in your skin. Our mission is simple: to empower every client to feel confident in their skin, through expert care and long-lasting results.” — Angela Hatfield, Medical Director of Permanent Choice

ST. LOUIS PARK, MN, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Permanent Choice Laser Hair Removal and Electrolysis Centers is proud to announce the grand opening of their new location in St. Louis Park, MN on September 24th. The location opening is further expanding Permanent Choice’s mission to help Minnesotans feel confident, radiant, and comfortable in their own skin. The grand opening will feature exclusive launch specials, gift card options, and more.New Location Address: 5353 Gamble Dr, Suite 335 St. Louis Park, MN 55416For over 35 years, Permanent Choice has delivered expert hair removal services across Minnesota. The business offers safe, effective, and FDA-approved treatments tailored to each client's skin type, goals, and lifestyle. The opening of the St. Louis Park location marks an exciting step forward in bringing customized, compassionate care to even more members of the community.Grand opening attendees will learn about Permanent Choice's services, including:Comprehensive Hair Removal and Skin Rejuvenation ServicesElectrolysis – A permanent hair removal solution ideal for blonde, gray, or red hair and areas unsuitable for laser.Laser Hair Removal – Utilizing the advanced LightSheer™ Diode laser to permanently reduce unwanted hair with long-lasting, smooth results.BBL™ Photo Rejuvenation – Targeting sun damage, redness, age spots, and uneven skin tone for a glowing, youthful complexion.Specialty Services – Tailored treatments for individuals from all backgrounds and needs, including transgender and medically necessary hair removal.Each treatment begins with a free consultation to design a personalized plan.About Permanent ChoicePermanent Choice Laser Hair Removal and Electrolysis Centers has been a trusted name in permanent hair removal across Minnesota for more than 30 years. Medically directed by Dr. Angela Hatfield, the practice is rooted in a mission to provide every client with the confidence that comes from looking and feeling their best. With over three decades of experience and a reputation for excellence, Permanent Choice is proud to be locally owned and operated, with multiple Minnesota locations offering flexible scheduling, affordable payment options, and the highest safety standards. Whether you choose pay-as-you-go, a discounted treatment package, or need assistance with insurance for medically necessary procedures, Permanent Choice is committed to making hair removal accessible for everyone. Experience You Can Trust. Results You Will Love. www.permanentchoice.com

