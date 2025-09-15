Precautionary Boil Water Notice Lifted for Richmond and Hopkinton Water System Consumers

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) notified the Town of Richmond Water System and the Town of Hopkinton Water System that the precautionary boil water notice issued to its consumers can be lifted. A precautionary boil water notice was issued on September 8th because of an inadequate sanitary seal on the Kingstown Road storage tank. The sanitary seal has been repaired and the storage tank inspected and subsequently disinfected. Samples collected did not indicate the presence of bacteria.

For more information, customers should refer to the notice provided to them by their water supply officials. Additional information can be found on the RIDOH Center for Drinking Water Quality website at http://www.health.ri.gov/water/for/consumersduringemergency/ (scroll down to "What You Should Do Following Boil Water Advisories and Precautionary Boil Water Advisories").

Consumers with questions can call Town of Richmond, at 401-667-7463 extension 101