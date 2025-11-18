RIDOH Shines a Light on Violence and Injury Prevention

In support of National Injury Prevention Day on November 18, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) will join partners across the country to shine a light on efforts to prevent injuries and violence—the leading causes of death and hospitalization nationally for people ages 1 to 44.

Several Rhode Island landmarks will light up green to raise awareness:

- Crossroads Rhode Island (162 Broad Street, Providence)

- Sakonnet Bridge

- Pawtucket Bridge

- Superman Building (100 Westminster Street, Providence)

- Amica Convention Center

"Injury prevention is about simple, proven steps that protect the people we love," said Director of Health Dr. Jerry Larkin. "From safe sleep practices and car seat use to falls prevention and secure firearm storage, we all have a role to play."

This year, RIDOH is proud to highlight a proclamation from Governor Dan McKee recognizing November 18 as Injury Prevention Day in Rhode Island, reinforcing the State's commitment to safer homes, roads, and communities.

RIDOH's Violence and Injury Prevention Program and partners are advancing evidence-based strategies across the lifespan, including:

- Fall prevention initiatives for older adults;

- Suicide prevention campaigns for youth, veterans, and other priority populations;

- Sexual violence prevention and healthy relationship education; and

- Transportation and roadway safety, including pedestrian and cyclist safety.

Why it matters

- Injury and violence affect Rhode Islanders in every community and at every age.

- Falls remain a leading cause of emergency department visits and hospitalizations among older adults.

- Motor vehicle crashes, assaults, and traumatic brain injury are major contributors to injury-related emergency care.

- Suicide remains a critical public health concern, particularly among adolescents and young adults.

What Rhode Islanders can do

- Practice safe sleep for infants and always use properly installed car seats and seatbelts.

- Prevent falls by staying active, removing tripping hazards, improving home lighting, and using grab bars and railings as needed.

- Safely store firearms: locked, unloaded, with ammunition stored separately.

- Wear properly fitted helmets when biking or using scooters.

- Drive sober, distraction-free, and at safe speeds.

Resources

- Learn more about injury and violence prevention in Rhode Island: health.ri.gov/violence

- If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. If someone is in immediate danger, call 911.