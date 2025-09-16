Lions World Vision Institute Welcomes Two New Leaders to Advance Mission of Restoring Sight Worldwide

Exciting Leadership News at Lions World Vision Institute

Lions World Vision Institute welcomes two new leaders to guide operations, enhance performance, and expand its global impact in restoring sight.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lions World Vision Institute (LWVI), the world’s largest eye bank and a global leader in vision restoration, is pleased to announce two key additions to its leadership team. Julie Caldro has been named Chief Operating Officer, and Alyssa Harrison has been named Vice President of Operations. Together, they bring decades of experience and a deep commitment to advancing donation and transplantation.

Julie Caldro, LWVI Chief Operating Officer

With nearly 25 years of experience across organ, eye, and tissue donation and transplantation, Julie Caldro brings extensive operational leadership and strategic insight to LWVI. Most recently, she served at BioTissue, a leading provider of birth tissue allografts for ocular and surgical applications. Prior to that, she spent over two decades at LifeBanc, a nonprofit tissue recovery organization, where she led tissue and donor referral services. As COO, Julie will oversee day-to-day operations, optimize performance across departments, and help guide LWVI’s long-term strategy.

Alyssa Harrison, LWVI Vice President of Operations

Alyssa brings nearly 15 years of experience in the donation field, with expertise in tissue recovery, supply chain management, and organizational transformation. She most recently served at LifeShare Network, an organ procurement organization, where she led all aspects of tissue recovery and operations. Previously, Alyssa played a pivotal role at United Tissue Network, securing AATB accreditation and leading its transition to nonprofit status. An active industry leader, Alyssa currently serves as Chair of the American Association of Tissue Banks’ (AATB) Non-Transplant Anatomical Donation Organization Council. As VP of Operations, she will collaborate closely with LWVI leadership to strengthen processes and drive innovation.

"Julie and Alyssa bring extraordinary experience and leadership, as well as genuine passion for our mission,” said Jason K. Woody, President and CEO of Lions World Vision Institute. “We are thrilled to have them on our team. Their expertise will help us honor every cornea and tissue donor and family we serve, while expanding our global reach and research so more people around the world can experience the gift of sight.”

Together, Julie and Alyssa will play instrumental roles in advancing LWVI’s mission to restore sight and transform lives through donation, transplantation, and innovation.

About Lions World Vision Institute

Lions World Vision Institute is a global nonprofit dedicated to honoring vision as a basic human right. Our work reaches around the globe and includes compassionate donation and transplant services, innovative research and technologies, vision services and education in local and international communities. With our worldwide network of supporters, surgeons, and research leaders, we work tirelessly to honor donors’ gifts, so the world can see. Visit our website and discover how you can be the difference in someone’s life: www.LVWI.org

