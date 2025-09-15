Jeremy Baker to Speak on Early Dispute Resolution at ABA/TIPS ADR Summit

Baker Law Group attorney joins Sept. 16 panel at DePaul University College of Law in Chicago

It’s an honor to be a part of this year’s Summit and to join so many colleagues in advancing the conversation around dispute resolution.” — Jeremy Baker

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeremy S. Baker of Baker Law Group, LLC , will join the Early Dispute Resolution panel at the ABA ADR Summit on September 16, 2025, at DePaul University College of Law in Chicago. The panel will examine how engaging mediators early in disputes can reduce costs, save time, and build trust among parties.The ABA ADR Summit, hosted by the American Bar Association’s Tort Trial & Insurance Practice Section Dispute Resolution Committee, convenes leading voices in dispute resolution to share strategies, insights, and best practices across design, construction, commercial, and insurance sectors. The event highlights cutting‑edge approaches in mediation, arbitration, and other forms of conflict resolution. Baker will help lead the discussion on premediation strategies designed to identify risks and opportunities before litigation or arbitration becomes necessary.“It’s an honor to be a part of this year’s Summit and to join so many colleagues in advancing the conversation around dispute resolution,” Jeremy Baker said. “Events like this offer a great opportunity for collaboration and innovation.”Baker Law Group, LLC, serves clients in the design and construction industry, including architects, engineers, real estate developers, property owners, and contractors. Its work spans project delivery methods, contract negotiation, risk allocation, and both transactional and dispute resolution counsel. Baker has represented clients in state and federal courts, in trials, arbitrations, mediations, and in matters involving complex project delays, defects, mechanics lien claims, and procurement disputes.The Early Dispute Resolution panel will address practical tools and philosophies for getting ahead of conflict through careful contract design, prompt risk assessment, and collaboration. Attendees will leave with insights that can help prevent disputes or resolve them early, often before formal proceedings.###About Baker Law Group, LLCBaker Law Group advises architects, engineers, developers, owners, and contractors in the design and construction industry, providing transactional counsel, dispute resolution, and general counsel services. The firm focuses on project delivery methods, contract negotiation, risk allocation, and dispute avoidance, applying early dispute resolution techniques to keep complex mixed-use, hospitality, multifamily, high-rise, retail, education, industrial, utility, and government projects on track from planning through closeout.

