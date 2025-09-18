Board-Certified Dermatologist Opens DermMavenMD, Bringing Advanced Medical Aesthetics to Madera, CA

DermMavenMD, a new physician-directed dermatology and aesthetics clinic, is now open in Madera, CA. They offer personalized, medically-backed skin care.

MADERA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DermMavenMD, a new physician-directed dermatology and aesthetics clinic, announces its grand opening at 500 East Almond Ave Suite 6, Madera, CA 93637. The clinic brings a new standard of personalized, medically-backed skin care to residents of Madera, north Fresno, Kerman, Chowchilla, and Merced, combining deep medical expertise with proven, transformative treatments under the guidance of a board-certified dermatologist.

Unlike traditional aesthetic clinics, DermMavenMD focuses on identifying and treating the root causes of skin concerns rather than providing temporary fixes. The clinic's approach centers on comprehensive consultations and creating customized "skin blueprints" for each patient, ensuring treatments are tailored to individual needs and medical history. Every procedure is performed or supervised by a board-certified dermatologist, guaranteeing the highest standards of safety and efficacy.

DermMavenMD offers a comprehensive range of services spanning medical dermatology, facial rejuvenation, and advanced skin surface treatments. The clinic is proud to be the exclusive provider of PLEXR® treatment in the Central Valley – an FDA-approved, non-surgical option for wrinkle reduction and eyelid lifts that delivers remarkable results without incisions or lengthy recovery times. Additionally, the clinic offers innovative hair loss solutions through Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy, which harnesses the body's natural healing factors to stimulate hair follicle growth and restore fuller, healthier hair.

"We're thrilled to bring physician-led dermatological care to the Central Valley community," said Dr. Aman Samrao, MD, founder of DermMavenMD. "Our mission is to empower patients with treatments that address their unique skin concerns at the source. By combining medical expertise with cutting-edge technology like PLEXR®, we're able to deliver transformative results that enhance both appearance and confidence. Madera deserves access to the same caliber of dermatological care found in major metropolitan areas."

The DermMavenMD Grand Opening celebration will take place on Thursday, October 2 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at 500 East Almond Ave Suite 6, Madera, CA 93637. Attendees will enjoy event-only giveaways, exclusive event-only discounts, live treatment demonstrations, free gifts, and hors d'oeuvres & refreshments. This is an exclusive opportunity to experience the clinic's modern facility, meet the founder, Dr. Aman Samrao, and learn about innovative treatments like the Central Valley's exclusive PLEXR® technology.

DermMavenMD is a physician-directed dermatology and aesthetics clinic specializing in personalized, medical-grade treatments for skin health and rejuvenation. Led by a board-certified dermatologist, the clinic serves Madera and surrounding Central Valley communities with comprehensive medical dermatology, advanced aesthetic treatments, and innovative hair restoration therapies. For more information, visit https://dermmavenmd.com/.

