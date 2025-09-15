Emergency repairs reduce westbound Tacoma Narrows Bridge to two lanes Sept. 19-20

TACOMA – The aging westbound State Route 16 Tacoma Narrows Bridge needs another repair, the latest of which requires two consecutive days of lane closures while crews fix an expansion joint on the bridge’s surface.

At 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 19, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close the two right lanes approaching the bridge along with the Jackson Avenue on-ramp to westbound SR 16. During the closure, the HOV lane will open to all travelers. All lanes are scheduled to reopen by 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20.

Once the expansion joint is repaired, crews will pour new concrete. The concrete needs time to cure, so travelers might see lane closures when there appears to be little or no activity in the work zone.

Travelers can expect to see congestion on westbound SR 16 approaching the bridge during the lane closures, and significant congestion approaching the bridge during the afternoon commute Friday, Sept. 19. Drivers should add extra travel time to help prevent delays or consider combining or postponing discretionary trips.

A lot of maintenance work goes into preserving the 74-year-old westbound span. WSDOT has a dedicated crew that inspects and maintains the bridge. Repairs like this are scheduled as soon as possible to keep people moving. In 2024, similar repair work closed lanes on the bridge for several days in May and June. The most recent expansion joint repairs happened in December 2024.

Work zone safety tips

Slow down – drive the posted speeds; they're there for your safety.

Be kind – WSDOT’s workers are there to help keep everyone safe and improve the roadways.

Pay attention – to workers directing surrounding traffic.

Stay calm – expect delays, leave early or take alternate routes if possible; no meeting or appointment is worth risking someone’s life.

Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and WSDOT Travel Center Map.