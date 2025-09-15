State Climate Panel Adopts $1.5M Spending Plan

Published on Monday, September 15, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI - Today the Executive Climate Change Coordinating Council (EC4), chaired by Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) Director Terry Gray, approved a spending plan for FY2026, allocating $1.5 million across state partners to support Rhode Island’s implementation of the Act on Climate law. The EC4 panel assesses RI’s efforts to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, guiding state agencies to do their part in cutting GHGs and help strengthen the climate resiliency of local communities.

“The approval of this funding represents continued investment in Rhode Island’s progress toward a climate-resilient future, from promoting cleaner transportation through RIPTA to supporting more energy efficient local businesses,” said Governor Dan McKee. “The EC4 helps guide collaborative climate efforts across state agencies that keep us on the path to a cleaner, more sustainable future for our state.”

“The FY2026 EC4 budget represents a strategic and well-balanced approach to climate investment,” said Terry Gray, DEM Director and EC4 Chair. “It thoughtfully allocates funding across agencies to advance both climate resilience and emissions reduction, while also ensuring an effective mix of direct program support, capacity building, and community engagement. We look forward to working collaboratively with all EC4 partners to help ensure the successful implementation of these programs and projects in support of our state mitigation and resilience goals.”

“This year’s approved EC4 budget reflects our priority of funding several important objectives,” said Chris Kearns, RI Office of Energy Resources (OER) Acting Commissioner and EC4 Vice Chair. “It invests in small businesses to lower energy costs through energy efficiency investments, gives agencies the staff support needed to move key energy policies forward, and helps prepare the next generation of Rhode Islanders for careers in energy and environmental fields.”

The EC4 funding will be spread across state partners to support their climate action efforts, including $231,000 to the RI Department of Education (RIDE) for an initiative to enhance climate resilience, energy efficiency, and decarbonization across RI’s high-need public schools. The RI Commerce Corp. will receive $100,000 to expand its Energy Efficiency Grant Program, providing financial incentives for small businesses to complete energy efficiency upgrades and emissions reductions.

Other projects funded include $100,000 for the Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS) collaboration with RI’s Health Equity Zone initiative focusing on climate change health impacts and $193,000 for URI’s statewide initiative to support paid internships for students enrolled in its new Environmental Education B.S. program.

View the complete spending plan here.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter/X (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Sign up here to receive the latest press releases, news, and events from DEM's Public Affairs Office to your inbox.