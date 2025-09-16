AI Academy Launches Region’s First Executive Program for Chief AI Officer

AI Academy launches region first Executive Program for Chief AI Officer (CAIO) AI Academy launches region first Executive Program for Chief AI Officer (CAIO)

AI Academy, a regional hub for executive education and leadership in AI, has opened early applications for its Executive Program for Chief AI Officer (CAIO)

KUWAIT, KUWAIT, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AI Academy, a regional hub for executive education and leadership in artificial intelligence, has opened early applications for its Executive Program for Chief AI Officer (CAIO). The AI Academy was first unveiled at the prestigious Machines Can See 2025 summit in the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence in the UAE. The new first-of-its-kind Executive program in the region will equip senior executives and decision-makers with the vision and expertise to drive the next wave of AI transformation. The latest research shows 69% of organizations in the Middle East plan to increase investment in AI, highlighting the urgent need for skilled leadership.

The executive program is launched under the strategic collaboration between the Abu Dhabi School of Management (ADSM) and Polynome AI Academy, reinforcing a regional commitment to shaping future-ready leadership as a global hub for AI adoption and regulation.

The AI Academy will integrate NVIDIA's expertise and technologies into select programs—reinforcing its mission to accelerate AI readiness and real-world deployment across the region.

The intensive two-week program is scheduled to begin on 16 November 2025 and includes 10 advanced modules covering AI systems architecture, enterprise deployment, governance frameworks, ethics, and public policy. With a strong emphasis on real-world application, the program prepares executives to lead cross-functional AI strategies and unlock innovation agendas across the MENA region. Participants will also have an opportunity to join an optional five-day international module in Europe or the United States as an extension of the main program, expanding their exposure to leading global innovation ecosystems.

Polynome Group ensures participants gain exclusive access to enterprise-grade AI infrastructure, global best practices, and hands-on deployment insights. This uniquely positions The AI Academy’s Executive Program at the intersection of education and execution. With Chief AI Officers already appointed across government entities and corporates in the region, the program is a catalyst for national AI strategies and government visions which seek to position the Middle East at the forefront of global AI and digital transformation.

“In today’s fast-changing landscape, visionary and strategic leadership is critical to unlocking the full potential of AI in a responsible way that meets the needs of businesses and society alike,” said Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at ADSM. “This program equips leaders with the strategic foresight, ethical foundation, and practical skills required to leverage the exciting opportunities AI creates, while strengthening the Middle East’s role as a global hub for technological excellence.”

“What makes this program unique is that it was designed by leaders who have implemented AI at scale,” added Alexander Khanin, Founder of Polynome Group. “Participants will leave with execution-ready strategies, direct access to enterprise tools, and membership in a powerful peer network of global AI leaders.”

From Global Expertise and Industry Depth To Local Context

The program’s instructors unite world-class expertise from academia, government, and industry. Professors and researchers from leading institutions such as Oxford University, ETH Zurich, Khalifa University and Carnegie Mellon University contribute deep academic insight. Alongside them, Chief AI Officers, Heads of Technology, Vice Presidents and Executive Directors from top AI organizations, including NVIDIA, the UAE Cybersecurity Council, X, G42, NASA JPL, Mubadala, AMD, e&, HCLTech and others, bring practical leadership and industry perspective. Together, this distinguished panel highlights the program’s global influence on AI strategy and governance.

Exclusive Access to Global Network

Graduates will join an exclusive global alumni circle of Chief AI Officers and senior leaders, gaining lifelong access to a peer network shaping the next decade of AI transformation across industries and geographies.

Admissions

The Executive Program for Chief AI Officer is ideal for C-suite leaders (CAIOs, CTOs, CIOs, CISOs), Public sector advisors and innovation leads, Senior strategy, transformation and digital executives and AI sponsors across private and government sectors.

Application Deadline: 15 October 2025

To learn more and apply, visit: https://polynome.ai/caio



