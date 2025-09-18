Fastr Launches the Only AI-Native DXP that Eliminates the Need for Dev

Meet the workspace automating manual coding and technical work, freeing digital teams to build, launch, and optimize website content — faster.

Being able to design something at a moment's notice, test it in the real world, and then iterate with A/B testing and scheduling — it's been a game-changer. The value Fastr gives us is time.” — Cliff Huizenga, Director of User Experience, Frame It Easy

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fastr , the only AI-native Digital Experience Platform (DXP), today announced the launch of two groundbreaking products — Fastr Workspace and Fastr Optimize — to revolutionize the way enterprise commerce teams design, test, and personalize digital storefronts.For decades, brands and retailers have been promised speed and flexibility through headless and composable architectures. Instead, many face the compounding costs of a bloated tech stack and the same developer bottlenecks that drag out campaign cycles. Fastr changes this by eliminating developer dependencies and consolidating tools into one AI-first platform, enabling teams to move at the speed of market demand.Legacy platforms boasting AI-powered capabilities only bolt AI into outdated systems. Fastr isn’t AI-powered — it’s AI-native, built from the ground up for agility, innovation, and speed. Fastr’s technology doesn’t just use AI, it evolves with it.“The old frontend playbook is broken. Enterprises shouldn’t need five vendors, six dev cycles, and endless waiting to launch something new. With Fastr, enterprises move at market speed — business teams launch instantly, developers focus on strategy.”— John Murdock, CEO, FastrFastr Workspace combines frontend visual design, AI copilots, ADA/SEO compliance, content management, integrations, and enterprise-grade security into a single platform.The result:• Dev-free operation = GTM acceleration: Marketing teams control the frontend shopping experience from end-to-end — no Figma-to-dev handoffs, no manual coding, no launch delays.• Fewer tools. More capability. Total integration: Data silos disappear, tech bloat gets consolidated, and costs drop as one unified, platform-agnostic workspace replaces personalization vendors, testing platforms, page builders, and single-function point solutions.• Digital design that converts: A visual editor, reusable components, and AI design recommendations enable code-free creative control, bespoke design, and shopping experience orchestration tailored to your brand, product catalog, and shoppers."In the past, everyone bought personalization and optimization solutions and never used them. Why? They could learn interesting new things to test in minutes, and they could create that new content in months. With AI copilots, that all changes. Move faster to move smarter."— Ryan Breen, CTO, FastrBuilt directly into Fastr Workspace, Fastr Optimize brings site performance, speed, experimentation, and analytics into one seamless environment. With A/B/n testing, predictive traffic allocation, session replay, advanced dashboards, and AI copilots, digital leaders can:• Rapidly test and personalize site-wide experiences.• Use AI copilots to identify winning variants faster.• Turn insights into action without adding another vendor or tool.• Optimize speed, performance, and Core Web Vitals by ditching JavaScript-heavy frameworks like Builder.io, Uniform.dev, and Contentstack.Together, Fastr Workspace and Fastr Optimize make it possible for brands to design, launch, and continuously optimize digital experiences — without handoffs, silos, or delays."Since launching with Fastr, revenue per visit on our homepage is up about 8%. It's really created endless options. We can execute guides, inspirational landing pages, A/B tests — it's expanded what's possible for us, digitally."— Chadwick Radaz, Director of Digital Marketing, Sur La TableFastr Workspace and Fastr Optimize are purpose-built for enterprise brands and retailers. Putting an end to dev bottlenecks and tech stacks that restrict flexibility, velocity, and optimization, Fastr seamlessly delivers:• Tech stack consolidation: Reduce costs by replacing multiple point solutions and eliminate siloed tools and data with limitless integrations.• Agility unlocked by AI: Copilots automate tedious technical work and advise teams on how to maximize impact.• Revenue growth: Personalize and optimize experiences that drive up to 2X revenue increases.Fastr is the only AI-native Digital Experience Platform built to help commerce brands accelerate growth. By eliminating developer bottlenecks and consolidating multiple frontend tools, Fastr empowers digital teams to instantly create, personalize, and optimize online experiences with speed and scale. Headquartered in Boston, Fastr serves enterprise and mid-market brands looking to outpace competitors and unlock their “commerce genius.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.