Seaport Brand Opens Waterfront Kiosk at Boston’s Historic Fish Pier

Local apparel company sets up retail in Seaport at Boston Fish Pier

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seaport Brand Opens Waterfront Kiosk at Boston’s Historic Fish PierSeaport Brand, the local premium coastal lifestyle apparel company known for its embroidered heavyweight apparel, is proud to announce the opening of its first waterfront retail kiosk at the iconic Fish Pier in Boston’s Seaport District.The new 10x20-foot kiosk, which was converted from a shipping container, offers locals and visitors alike a chance to shop Seaport Brand’s expanding collection.“We’re excited to keep Seaport Brand at home on the pier,” said Anna Polinsky, Founder of Seaport Brand. “There’s no better place to showcase our premium hoodies and shirts than right here on Fish Pier, surrounded by the working harbor and Boston’s thriving Seaport District.”A Local Brand with a National VisionFounded in Boston, Seaport Brand has quickly gained recognition for its elevated coastal gear, blending heavyweight fabrics and signature color palettes. The Fish Pier kiosk represents the brand’s first dedicated retail location.Opening Highlights* Location: Fish Pier, Seaport District, Boston, MA* Hours: Daily 12:30-5pm (Weather permitting)* Products: Hoodies, shirts, hats, accessories, and limited-edition designsAbout Seaport BrandSeaport Brand is a premium clothing company with retail at Fish Pier in Boston’s Seaport District. We offer high-quality premium hoodies, tees, and accessories featuring our signature Seaport and SP Seaport Authentic Gear logos. We converted a shipping container to our retail store, which is open 5 days a week, WEATHER PERMITTING — come by and check us out when you’re in the Seaport. Free online delivery anywhere in the U.S.For more information, visit www.seaportbrand.com http://www.seaportbrand.com ), follow us on Instagram at @seaport.brand, or email us at anna@seaportbrand.com

