GEORGIA, September 15 - ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp, in conjunction with the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), today announced another year of steady growth for business recruitment and expansions in Fiscal Year 2025. Between July 1, 2024, and June 30 of this year, GDEcD’s Global Commerce team supported 423 facility expansions and new locations. These commitments represent more than $26.3 billion in investment, a new record, and 23,200 new private-sector jobs over the next few years.

“Georgia has been the No. 1 state for business for over a decade because of our unmatched ability to attract new companies and create an environment where existing employers can grow and thrive,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Today's numbers are just the latest confirmation that our partnership approach and the hard work of our incredible economic development team are delivering results for Georgians that will pay off for generations. I also want to thank our partners in the legislature, whose support makes it easy to promote Georgia to both current and prospective employers.”

Expansions at existing Georgia companies accounted for 74% of projects, building on an estimated 50,000 jobs already employing Georgians.

"Today’s record breaking announcement would not be possible without support from this Administration, legislature, and businesses investing in Georgia’s workforce and future," said Lt. Governor Burt Jones. "We continue to invest in workforce programs to ensure a steady talent pipeline with our existing industry partners: the University System of Georgia, the Technical College System of Georgia, College Career Academies, and other stakeholders. These investments and initiatives will ensure we have a workforce that is growing and able to meet skillsets for jobs of today and tomorrow."

Georgia’s business-friendly environment supports opportunity in every corner of the state, with 77% of all expansions and new locations occurring in communities outside the 10-county Atlanta region in FY25. In addition, Metro Atlanta remains one of the Southeast’s top business hubs. Companies like TriNet, A.I.G., CRH, Duracell, and Mercedes-Benz established or expanded key corporate functions in the 10-county region.

"Here in Georgia, our leaders have consistently prioritized fostering collaborative partnerships and making strategic investments that strengthen our opportunities for growth in every corner of the state," said Speaker Jon Burns. "From our ports at Savannah and Brunswick, extensive rail network, and vast energy infrastructure to our world-class roads, bridges, and highways—doing business here in Georgia is easy, affordable, and accessible. The House looks forward to continuing to work alongside Governor Kemp and the Senate to keep Georgia the best place for business for generations to come."

As a global gateway for business, Georgia attracted more than 6,500 new jobs from international companies expanding or locating in the U.S. The Republic of Korea, Japan, and Canada were the top sources of international investments.

International companies expanding or locating in Georgia committed to more than $3 billion in investment, with 64% slated for expansions within the state. Notable international investments include Irving Tissue’s expansion in Macon, GreenBox Systems’ new location in Butts County, and KISS USA’s expansion in Bryan County.

“Over the last decade, Georgia has achieved sustained, steady growth in job creation,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Our stable, reliable business climate gives companies the confidence to plan for the long term. Whether a company is new to Georgia or already here, domestic or international, the question is no longer if they’ll expand in Georgia – but when.”

Looking to the Future

Georgia remains the No. 1 state for business according to Area Development magazine, a title it has claimed for over a decade in a competitive landscape.

Georgia is investing over $18 million to help rural communities prepare new industrial sites through the Rural Site Development Initiative. These grants support site improvements and add new locations to the “Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development” (GRAD) Program, which now includes more than 70 certified sites.

“By investing in site development today, we’re preparing Georgia for the opportunities of tomorrow,” said Deputy Commissioner of Global Commerce Misti Martin. “Programs like the Rural Site Development Initiative and our site-readiness certification help communities attract new jobs and investment by offering speed-to-market solutions that meet the needs of growing companies. This work keeps Georgia competitive, forward-looking, and ready for what’s next.”

To view further details of state-announced economic development projects, visit georgia.org/newsroom.

