RocNet Supply Announces Strategic Channel Partnership with Celestica to Expand High-Performance Networking Portfolio

MACEDON, NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RocNet Supply , a leading provider of network infrastructure solutions for service providers and enterprise networks, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Celestica , a global leader in design, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions.Through this partnership, RocNet will serve as an authorized channel partner for Celestica’s advanced network hardware products, expanding access to high-performance, network solutions for broadband providers across North America and beyond.“Celestica is known for their innovation and reliability in the open networking space, and we’re thrilled to bring their portfolio to our customers,” said Mike Baker, CEO at RocNet Supply. “This partnership aligns with our mission to provide scalable, future-ready solutions that help operators grow their networks efficiently and cost-effectively.”The addition of Celestica products reinforces RocNet’s commitment to offering open, flexible, and disaggregated network solutions backed by exceptional service, technical support, and inventory availability. Together, RocNet and Celestica aim to support the industry’s transition toward open networking and software-defined architectures that reduce total cost of ownership while helping to enhance performance.Celestica’s offerings include a range of high-density switches and routing platforms built on industry-standard silicon and open-source SONiC operating software, designed to meet the evolving demands of high-density and high-performance network environments.“We’re excited to welcome RocNet Supply as an authorized channel partner of Celestica,” said Devann Garner, Sales Leader for Portfolio Solutions, Celestica, “RocNet’s deep expertise in network infrastructure and strong customer relationships make them a valuable addition to our partner ecosystem. Their commitment to delivering high-quality solutions aligns with our goal of bringing scalable, innovative networking and storage technologies to market.”This partnership is effective immediately, with initial Celestica inventory already available through RocNet’s distribution channels.About RocNet SupplyRocNet Supply is a trusted solutions providers and value-added reseller, offering network infrastructure solutions for broadband, cable, telco, and enterprise providers. From cutting-edge technology to tested, green market hardware, RocNet helps customers design, scale, and future-proof their networks with confidence.

