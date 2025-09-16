Sevinity Announces Prelaunch, Led by Industry Icon Kevin Fournier

Flagship product eternafy™ already making waves with viral potential

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sevinity™, a bold new force in wellness and personal growth, officially entered prelaunch on July 25, 2025—ushering in not just a new company, but a new era for direct sales. Built on the belief that the industry must evolve to become great again, Sevinity is changing the way business is done—removing barriers, elevating leaders, and reimagining the experience so that growth, duplicity, and transformation are within reach for everyone.

At the helm is Kevin Fournier, a 35-year veteran of the industry who built and scaled FreeLife International® to $1.2 billion in sales across 26 countries. Recognized as a visionary leader and culture‑builder who served on the DSA Board of Directors for 2 years. Fournier believes the future of the industry lies in serving the whole person—combining exceptional products, an innovative and lucrative rewards plan, proven business systems and mindset and personal growth mentoring.

Sevinity launches with eternafy™, its flagship, high-grade nutraceutical cell-signaling formula designed to support mitochondrial health, healthy aging, energy, metabolism, cellular renewal, immune strength, brain health, healthy skin, mood, detoxification, restorative sleep, healthy inflammation response, and more. Powered by 19 scientifically supported ingredients and a clean-label formulation, eternafy is already sparking excitement among adults of all ages and lifestyles. Early testimonials on the transformational results have been nothing short of awe-inspiring—fueling a wave of momentum that industry insiders believe could make eternafy one of the most talked-about products in years.

“I’m committed to creating a higher standard for this industry that I love—one that reflects what I believe it should stand for,” said Fournier. “With eternafy™ as our flagship, high-retention product, we have something truly powerful that delivers real results and validates our vision. Our mission is focused on supporting both physical health and personal development in mindset and skillset —because when you elevate the whole person, you elevate their results. The timing has never been better to build something extraordinary.”

To power that vision, Fournier has assembled an exceptional leadership team spanning field development, operations, product, compliance, and technology—purpose-built to equip Brand Partners with world-class training, tools, and hands-on support from day one. At the center of this support is the Sevinity Success Suite—a first-of-its-kind business concierge system that lifts the burden from leaders, fosters true duplication, and eliminates common barriers like fear and doubt. By blending mindset mastery with business skill development in a seamless, duplicable platform, the Success Suite empowers leaders to build confidently, grow their organizations, and serves as one of the industry's most advanced duplication tools—helping Brand Partners spark interest, close sales, and drive long-term retention.

Joining Fournier are two powerhouse Cofounders. Danelle Meoli, an 8-figure earner with more than 15 years of global experience in direct sales, has built high-performing teams all over the world with a focus on mindset development. A GoPro Hall of Famer and respected entrepreneur, she is Sevinity’s President, co-creator of the Sevinity Success Suite, and brings her passion for helping people transform from within. Alongside her is Sevinity’s COO, Ken Downey, a dynamic, seasoned strategist and operations leader recognized for scaling 8- and 9-figure businesses with precision. With proven expertise in international expansion, he understands how to scale globally to drive long-term success.

Sevinity is currently open in the United States and operating under the NFR model in Canada. Mexico is scheduled to open for NFR prelaunch in October, marking the first step in the company’s international expansion strategy. For those seeking a ground‑floor opportunity with a proven leader, the window is now. Sevinity’s prelaunch offers early adopters the chance to align with a brand poised for massive growth, backed by a legacy of billion‑dollar success and a vision to transform lives from the inside out. To contact a member of the Sevinity team, reach out to support@sevinity.com.

About Sevinity

Sevinity is a next‑generation wellness brand dedicated to whole‑person transformation through science‑backed products, mindset mastery, and a supportive community. Founded by Kevin Fournier, a global direct sales leader with a track record of scaling companies to over $1 billion, Sevinity blends innovative wellness solutions with personal growth and business‑building tools to help people elevate beyond wellness. For more information, visit www.sevinity.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.