United Petroleum Transports and Florida Rock & Tank Lines Announce New Logistics Company

The New ULogix Logo

United Petroleum Transports (UPT) and Florida Rock & Tank Lines (FRTL) announce the official launch of ULogix, a new logistics company.

This new venture has been in the works for some time and reflects our commitment to growth and innovation.” — Matt Herndon

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Petroleum Transports (UPT) and Florida Rock & Tank Lines (FRTL) are proud to announce the official launch of ULogix, a new logistics company.ULogix was created to provide a comprehensive solution for customers by offering a robust suite of services. UPT and FRTL are excited to expand ULogix offerings to their existing customers, while improving and growing the brokerage service for the many customers that are already utilizing ULogix. As ULogix rapidly expands, it will open the door to new partnerships with other businesses and commodities.“This new venture has been in the works for some time and reflects our commitment to growth and innovation,” said Matt Herndon, President and CEO of UPT and FRTL. “With a strong foundation in place from both UPT and FRTL, we are looking forward to watching this new brokerage service grow and succeed, further cementing UPT and FRTL as the nation’s premier transportation solutions provider.”The creation of ULogix marks a significant step forward for UPT and FRTL as they continue to expand their service offerings, providing customers with a robust and reliable transportation network supported by decades of industry experience.About United Petroleum TransportsFounded in 1966, United Petroleum Transports is the largest carrier of motor fuels, aviation fuels, and chemicals in the Southwest, with Terminals in Alabama, Arizona, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, UPT is a leader in the tank truck industry, with a professional driver base of over 700 drivers who safely and dependably serve UPT customers across the United States and Canada.About Florida Rock and Tank LinesFlorida Rock and Tank Lines transports petroleum, chemicals, other liquids and bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products. Florida Rock currently operates 20 terminals and numerous truck domicile locations throughout the Southeast. With one of the most modern tank fleets available in the industry, Florida Rock has a professional driver base of over 400 drivers who safely and dependable serve FRTL customers across the United States.

