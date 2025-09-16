NDAY Security Launches Attackbench: Autonomous AI Penetration Testing Agent for Lightning-Fast Security Validation

Autonomous AI Penetration Testing Agent

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NDAY Security today announced the release of Attackbench, the next evolution of its industry leading ATTACKN platform. Built from the same autonomous engine that powers the company’s auto validator for Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Attackbench puts cutting edge security validation directly into the hands of enterprises, small businesses, and MSSPs alike.ATTACKbench is designed to autonomously or semi autonomously simulate real world cyberattacks, enabling organizations to test, measure, and strengthen their defenses faster than ever before. In fully autonomous mode, Attackbench can take an system from initial access to full compromise in under 10 minutes, and deliver a comprehensive report including remediation recommendations in under 15 minutes.“Security teams are under constant pressure to stay ahead of attackers,” said Mark Whitehead, CEO at NDAY Security. “With AI this pressure has compounded exponentially. With Attackbench, we’re giving organizations a way to validate their resilience in real time. It’s like having a red team on demand: fast, efficient, and endlessly repeatable.”Key Features of ATTACKbench:Autonomous and Semi Autonomous Modes - Run fully automated attack simulations or guide the process with human oversight.End to End Compromise in Under 10 Minutes - Rapidly execute full attack chains across environments.Actionable Reporting in Under 15 Minutes - Clear, detailed findings with prioritized remediation steps.CTEM Integrated - Extends the ATTACKN platform’s validation capabilities for continuous exposure management.ATTACKbench empowers organizations of all sizes to move from testing to action in minutes, ensuring that security gaps are identified and fixed before adversaries can exploit them.

