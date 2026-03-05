Ethical AI Hacking

NVIDIA Inception Company NDAY Strengthens Leadership with Industry Veterans from AIG, CIA, CMU, LevelBlue, and USAA as AI Penetration Testing Accelerates

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NVIDIA Inception company NDAY Security, an emerging leader in autonomous penetration testing, today announced the addition of several high-profile cybersecurity and risk leaders from AIG, the CIA, LevelBlue, and USAA to its advisory and leadership network. The appointments come amid surging market demand for AI-driven, continuous security validation as organizations face escalating cyber threats. NDAY is led by previous leaders of Big 4, Defense Contractors, and Trustwave Spiderlabs and SecureWorks, with over two decades of offensive experience, who deeply understand the problem organizations face.NDAY Security is pioneering autonomous penetration testing with flagship products ATTACKN , DISCOVERN, ATTACKBENCH, and ATTACK Command Center, powered by artificial intelligence, enabling enterprises to identify and remediate vulnerabilities at machine speed. Unlike traditional pentesting models that rely on periodic human-led engagements, NDAY’s platform delivers continuous, adaptive, and scalable security testing.“NDAY Security is tackling problems the cybersecurity industry has struggled with for decades,” said Jack L. Johnson Jr., Sr. Board Advisor and the first Chief Security Officer of the Department of Homeland Security. “Their platform does not just automate testing; it continuously discovers unknown risks in complex environments. Combined with a globally scalable delivery model, NDAY can bring high-level security testing to more organizations than ever before. Just as important, the addition of proven industry leaders strengthens the trust, credibility, and real-world expertise behind the company’s growth. That is a game changer.”New Advisory AppointmentsThe new advisors bring additional deep experience and relationships in the following areas: Global cybersecurity operations, Cyber insurance and risk modeling, National intelligence and threat analysis, Managed detection and response, and Strategic developmentTheir collective expertise will support NDAY Security’s rapid product development, go-to-market expansion, and enterprise adoptionGary McAlum, formerly of AIG and USAA, veteran Enterprise Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and distinguished military cyber leaderKory Daniels, Current LevelBlue Chief Security & Trust officer and former IBM Security Transformation Leader, expert in M&A due diligence and integration.Rusty Byrne, a former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Chief Technology Officer (CTO), with experience in modern cyber threats.Michael McCord, former Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) SEI CERT Senior Software Vulnerability Researcher, with expertise in Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) and offensive security engineering.Rising Demand for Autonomous SecurityAs AI transforms both offensive and defensive cyber capabilities, organizations are seeking proactive security solutions that operate continuously rather than reactively. NDAY Security reports growing interest from enterprises across finance, healthcare, technology, and critical infrastructure sectors.Key drivers include:Increasing AI attack sophisticationRegulatory pressure for continuous risk validation with real-time reportingThe need for real-time security assurance to minimize risk“Autonomous penetration testing is a fundamental shift in how organizations scale cyber risk management,” said Rusty Byrne, former CIA CTO. “NDAY Security is building technology that mirrors how modern threats actually operate.”About NDAY SecurityNDAY Security is a cybersecurity company delivering AI-powered autonomous penetration testing and continuous security validation. As an NVIDIA Inception company, NDAY leverages advanced AI infrastructure and a scalable global delivery model to help organizations proactively identify and mitigate vulnerabilities before attackers exploit them.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.