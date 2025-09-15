Hudson Strategic Technologies Expands IT Services Nationwide, Opens New Offices in San Antonio and Austin

Texas-based MSP strengthens its footprint across the state while preparing for national growth in managed IT, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hudson Strategic Technologies, a premier Texas-based Managed Service Provider (MSP), today announced the opening of new offices in San Antonio and Austin, marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion across Texas and the United States.With its headquarters in Plano, Hudson Strategic Technologies has built a reputation for delivering world-class IT support, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions tailored to small and mid-sized businesses. The company now serves clients across North Texas—including Frisco, Allen, McKinney, Prosper, and Celina—and is extending its proven expertise to Central Texas and beyond.This expansion means more than just opening new offices—it shows our dedication to helping businesses across Texas and the entire United States,” said Chris H, CEO of Hudson Strategic Technologies. “As organizations face rising cyber threats and increasing IT needs, Hudson MSP is ready to offer scalable, dependable solutions that ensure continuity, compliance, and growth."Hudson Strategic Technologies’ service offerings include:• Managed IT Services – Proactive monitoring, 24/7 help desk, patch management, and strategic virtual CIO consulting.• Cybersecurity & Compliance – Advanced threat protection, ransomware defense, HIPAA/PCI compliance, and secure data backup.• Cloud & Modern Workplace – Microsoft 365 support, Azure migrations, and VoIP business communications.• On-Site & Local Support – Rapid-response technicians available across Texas and expanding nationwide.Hudson MSP already supports industries such as law firms, medical practices, real estate agencies, and financial institutions, where uptime, compliance, and data security are essential. The company’s new Austin and San Antonio offices ensure faster local response times, while positioning Hudson MSP for further national expansion.About Hudson Strategic TechnologiesHudson Strategic Technologies is a Managed Service Provider delivering comprehensive IT support, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Headquartered in Plano, TX, with new offices in Austin and San Antonio, Hudson MSP serves clients throughout Texas and across the United States.Media Contact:Hudson Strategic Technologies(469) 227-0244media@hudsonmsp.comWebsite URL: https://hudsonmsp.com

