The Compassion Project: Songs for Animal, Human, and Earth Justice Now Available Worldwide

The Compassion Project

The Compassion Project features 20 original songs reminding us that the well-being of people, animals, and the planet are deeply connected.

The Compassion Project is a call to awaken. These songs remind us that every act of compassion toward people, animals, and the Earth creates ripples of hope and change.” — Sylvie Abate, Founder of Artists & Activists Records

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artists & Activists Records is proud to announce The Compassion Project: Songs for Animal, Human, and Earth Justice, a stirring compilation album featuring 20 original songs that speak to the heart of our shared humanity, the rights of animals, and the urgent need to protect our planet.Launched September 5, 2025, the album unites artists from across the globe who use their voices to champion compassion, justice, and hope.About The Compassion ProjectThe Compassion Project is a collective movement for change. Each song was chosen for its ability to speak to compassion. With themes ranging from animal liberation and climate action to human rights and resilience, the project is a sonic tribute to the power of music as a tool for transformation. The goal is to ignite conversation, deepen empathy, and inspire direct action through music.About Artists & Activists RecordsArtists & Activists Records was founded by songwriter, activist, and label executive Sylvie Abate in Austin, Texas. Guided by the belief that music can be a force for transformation, the label is dedicated to amplifying voices that advocate for justice for all sentient beings.Artists & Activists Records supports mission-driven artists whose work sheds light on urgent issues—animal rights, environmental collapse, and systemic injustice. Beyond releasing music, the label collaborates with sanctuaries, vegan events, and grassroots movements to merge art with activism. At its heart, Artists & Activists Records exists to use the universal language of music to inspire empathy and create a kinder world.Featured Artists and Songs on The Compassion ProjectKim Smith – HumanSylvie’s Songs Feat. Bryon Harris – Heart Break Like Minehopdot – Before We All Go UnderDaniel Redwood – Vegan HeartRocky Michaels – Our Time is NowSwift Timmy – TreesDaniel Redwood – Sanctuary SongHappy Curmudgeons – Be KindEdge – Start All OverBrooke Reuss – Stand Up ReloadedDanny Hamilton – It’s What You WantSometimes Julie – I Won’t Go QuietlyWilliam Robertson – One Day ChicksPaul Floyd – I Don’t Think You Wanna KnowMel Fromm Jr. – One Heart One Planet We’ll Be AlrightDeDe Lopez – Universal LawMel Fromm Jr. Feat PA-Starlight Divas – Let’s Unite for the Love of the Earth NowStephanie Westdal – Common ChainSwift Timmy – If You Wait Too LongDanny Hamilton – Until We All Rise

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.