The Compassion Project: Songs for Animal, Human, and Earth Justice Now Available Worldwide
The Compassion Project features 20 original songs reminding us that the well-being of people, animals, and the planet are deeply connected.
Launched September 5, 2025, the album unites artists from across the globe who use their voices to champion compassion, justice, and hope.
About The Compassion Project
The Compassion Project is a collective movement for change. Each song was chosen for its ability to speak to compassion. With themes ranging from animal liberation and climate action to human rights and resilience, the project is a sonic tribute to the power of music as a tool for transformation. The goal is to ignite conversation, deepen empathy, and inspire direct action through music.
About Artists & Activists Records
Artists & Activists Records was founded by songwriter, activist, and label executive Sylvie Abate in Austin, Texas. Guided by the belief that music can be a force for transformation, the label is dedicated to amplifying voices that advocate for justice for all sentient beings.
Artists & Activists Records supports mission-driven artists whose work sheds light on urgent issues—animal rights, environmental collapse, and systemic injustice. Beyond releasing music, the label collaborates with sanctuaries, vegan events, and grassroots movements to merge art with activism. At its heart, Artists & Activists Records exists to use the universal language of music to inspire empathy and create a kinder world.
Featured Artists and Songs on The Compassion Project
Kim Smith – Human
Sylvie’s Songs Feat. Bryon Harris – Heart Break Like Mine
hopdot – Before We All Go Under
Daniel Redwood – Vegan Heart
Rocky Michaels – Our Time is Now
Swift Timmy – Trees
Daniel Redwood – Sanctuary Song
Happy Curmudgeons – Be Kind
Edge – Start All Over
Brooke Reuss – Stand Up Reloaded
Danny Hamilton – It’s What You Want
Sometimes Julie – I Won’t Go Quietly
William Robertson – One Day Chicks
Paul Floyd – I Don’t Think You Wanna Know
Mel Fromm Jr. – One Heart One Planet We’ll Be Alright
DeDe Lopez – Universal Law
Mel Fromm Jr. Feat PA-Starlight Divas – Let’s Unite for the Love of the Earth Now
Stephanie Westdal – Common Chain
Swift Timmy – If You Wait Too Long
Danny Hamilton – Until We All Rise
