OSCE commends steps forward in protecting the rights of persons with disabilities in Brčko District of BiH

SARAJEVO, 15 September 2025 - On 10 September 2025, at its 16th regular session, the Brčko District Assembly (BDA) adopted the Law on Professional Rehabilitation and Employment of Persons with Disabilities of Brčko District of BiH (BD). With this, the BD has, for the first time in its history, established a clear legislative framework protecting the rights of persons with disabilities in relation to work and employment. The adoption of this law reflects sustained advocacy by the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission), including consistent technical support to the legislative Working Group.

The Mission considers this a significant step forward in protecting the rights of persons with disabilities and commends the proponents, the legislative body, and all who contributed to the development of this law on this important achievement. Certain elements of the law could be further strengthened, and the Mission will continue to monitor and work with stakeholders to enable its timely and full implementation, as well as any subsequent legislative processes to ensure it meets the needs of persons with disabilities.