AI’s Need for Quality Data is Driving Up Prosper Insights & Analytics Revenues

WORTHINGTON, OH, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While AI giants and startups burn billions, Prosper Insights & Analytics grows both revenues and profits. MIT recently reported that 95% of AI pilots are failing, largely due to poor-quality data. Meanwhile, new releases from LLM providers like ChatGPT deliver only incremental improvements and continue to struggle with hallucinations. One company swimming upstream in this challenging AI ecosystem is Prosper Insights & Analytics, which has secured continued revenue growth over the past three years.As firms seek out quality, representative data sources, Prosper’s scarce dataset provides 23 years of zero-party consumer intelligence covering spending, motivations, psychographics, and future purchase plans—updated monthly. This unique asset fuels advanced audience models used by marketers to optimize targeting and marketing ROI.Based on its rapid growth from 2021 through 2024, Prosper was recognized in August as an Inc. 5000 company for the sixth time. Over the past five years, Prosper’s revenues have grown by more than 175% while operating profits have surged. The fastest growth has come from Prosper’s syndicated audience models, which have more than doubled revenues over the past three years.Recently, buyside firms, investment banks, investor platforms, and global market infrastructure providers have also discovered the value of Prosper’s forward-looking consumer data in creating predictive analytics and signals ahead of government economic releases. Later this fall, Prosper and its analytics partner Ereteam will release new predictive models forecasting revenues for over 30 publicly-traded Retailers two quarters in advance of company reports.“Having a high-quality, zero-party dataset that complies with all privacy regulations allows Prosper to generate outcomes while others struggle with AI initiatives,” said Phil Rist , co-founder of Prosper. “In today’s AI world, costs often exceed revenues—but Prosper is unique with strong revenue growth and profitability. Our Rule of 40 score is 46, well above industry benchmarks, demonstrating that rare balance of growth and profitability in the data and AI ecosystem.”With its unique position at the intersection of data quality, AI, and predictive analytics, Prosper is helping companies turn the promise of AI into profitable reality.About Prosper Insights & Analytics:Prosper Insights & Analytics is a leader in zero-party consumer data and predictive analytics, delivering 23 years of monthly intelligence on spending, motivations, psychographics, and future purchase plans. With more than 500 syndicated audience models and proven predictive signals used by marketers, investors, and global data platforms, Prosper’s privacy-compliant databank enables profitable, scalable AI solutions where others fail.

