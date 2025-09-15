Backyard Sales LLC Joins ShedHub, Highlighting Local Shed Options in Rossville GA

ROSSVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShedHub, the online marketplace for sheds and portable buildings, welcomes Backyard Sales, LLC of Rossville, Georgia as a seller on the platform.

Backyard Sales, LLC is a family-owned and operated business based in Rossville, Georgia, that carries portable buildings constructed with standard building practices. The company carries a wide range of portable buildings in stock and supports customized orders to meet individual needs. Backyard Sales is a proud authorized dealer of Backyard Outfitters, whose buildings are locally built to be durable and of high standard.

Each structure is built with construction features such as galvanized ring-shank nails to prevent rust, treated floor decking, and siding options that include water-sealed T1-11 or painted LP® SmartSide® panels with long-term warranties. Stud placement varies by model, with 16-inch centers on painted buildings and 24-inch centers on treated buildings. Double studs are placed under siding seams to reinforce the build, while roofs are finished with either metal or shingles.

Backyard Sales’ product line includes barns, sheds, cabins, and portable garages. Barn models are available in mini, lofted, and metal lofted designs, with variations in wall height to suit storage requirements. Sheds include utility sheds, metal sheds, and dormer sheds, each designed for long-term storage solutions with siding options in both wood and metal. Cabins range from compact playhouse cabins with porches and windows to deluxe cabins with expanded porches and bay windows. Many cabins are adaptable for use as hobby spaces, offices, or recreational retreats. Portable garages, built in both utility and lofted designs, create space for vehicle storage, workshops, or multipurpose rooms and are constructed with the same standards of Mennonite craftsmanship applied to other models.

In addition to standard models, Backyard Sales supports building customization through siding finishes, roof styles, and trim packages.

The company also extends accessibility through a Rent-to-Own program. This program allows customers to begin with minimal upfront cost, no credit check, and month-to-month agreements. Customers who maintain consecutive payments can gain ownership of their building, while early payoff is possible without penalty. The program also includes the flexibility to return a structure during the rental period. Delivery is available, including free placement within 30 miles of the dealer lot.

By joining ShedHub, Backyard Sales, LLC expands its reach in northwest Georgia and neighboring communities, giving buyers the ability to explore a range of structures on the platform, compare models, and connect directly with them for customization and delivery.

To view Backyard Sales LLC's inventory on ShedHub, visit https://shedhub.com/seller-shed-inventory/Backyard-Sales,-LLC/189D55.

About Backyard Sales, LLC

Backyard Sales, LLC is based in Rossville, Georgia, and is family owned and operated. The company specializes in portable storage buildings including barns, sheds, cabins, and garages. As an authorized Backyard Outfitters dealer, Backyard Sales pairs attentive customer service with durable construction and flexible purchase programs to serve residential and small business storage needs in the region.

About ShedHub

ShedHub is an online marketplace where customers can explore, compare, and connect with shed sellers across the United States. ShedHub centralizes listings for portable buildings, enabling customers to identify storage and multipurpose structures that fit their needs.

