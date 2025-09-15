A fitness and health app built using evidence-informed strength programming, clinician-led education, nutrition guidance, and cycle & symptom tracking.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Menovation Official Launch: App for Perimenopause Fitness & Health Goes Live.Menovation announces the official launch of its perimenopause-focused fitness and health app. Built to help women “work with those midlife changes, not fight them,” Menovation combines evidence-informed strength programming, clinician-led education, nutrition guidance, and cycle & symptom tracking to support women through perimenopause and beyond.“Perimenopause isn’t a problem to be fixed. It's a life stage to be understood and managed,” said Ashley Nowe, Menovation founder and Certified Menopause Coaching Specialist. “After helping more than 80,000 women through earlier programs, we built Menovation so midlife women get workouts, nutrition, and medical-grade education that actually match what their bodies need.”What Menovation DeliversMenovation launches with a suite of core offerings designed specifically for midlife bodies and symptoms:1. Strength-forward training: Customizable workouts and program genres — strength, Pilates, barre, and yoga — designed to preserve muscle and bone health and to fit real schedules.2. Clinician-vetted education: A content library created and reviewed by doctors, pelvic-floor physical therapists, psychologists, nurse practitioners, and other women’s-health experts, covering hormone health, pelvic-floor care, mental well-being, and more.3. Nutrition guidance: Practical, midlife-focused nutrition support emphasizing protein, fiber, and realistic meal planning to support strength and metabolic health.“Too many women are given generic advice, or worse, they are gaslit, and left without the help their changing bodies actually need,” said Ashley Nowe. Menovation closes that gap by pairing real, progressive training with the medical context women deserve — so they can feel stronger, clearer, and more in control. This is more than a fitness app. It is an app designed to support the whole woman through midlife and beyond.”Expert team & communityMenovation’s programming and education are developed in collaboration with a multidisciplinary educator and instructor roster that includes MDs, reproductive psychiatrists, pelvic-floor physical therapists, nurse practitioners, registered dietitians, and certified fitness instructors. The platform was created to address common midlife issues, including muscle loss, pelvic-floor concerns, sleep disruption, and changing metabolic needs, within a single, unified experience.Early-Access Details & Founding Member OfferThe official launch opens access for the early-access cohort. Women who this month and accept will receive priority onboarding and access to core programs, tracking tools, and the Menovation expert library. Founding members who signed up through this program receive 20% off at launch. Prospective members can still join at menovation.com to be secure this early bird pricing.Why this mattersMidlife brings measurable physiologic changes: strength and muscle mass decline over decades, pelvic-floor conditions become more common, and hormonal shifts affect sleep, mood, and metabolism. Menovation is purpose-built to help women respond proactively with targeted resistance work, pelvic-health awareness, clinician-led education, and nutrition that supports midlife priorities.About MenovationMenovation is a fitness and health app built for perimenopause and beyond. Founded by Ashley Nowe — who previously supported more than 80,000 women through her pre- and postnatal app — Menovation is designed by fitness professionals and women’s-health clinicians to help women get strong, learn about their changing bodies, and feel confident through midlife transitions.Media & PressFor press inquiries, interview requests, or to request assets, please visit menovation.com and use the site’s contact form to flag your request.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.