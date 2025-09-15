Project Management in the Development of New Businesses

Fernando De Plato

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project management has become one of the most important pillars for companies seeking innovation, efficiency, and competitiveness in increasingly dynamic markets. More than controlling deadlines and costs, managing projects means integrating people, processes, technology, and strategy to achieve consistent results.To better understand this dynamic from the perspective of someone who has faced great challenges and transformations, we spoke with Fernando De Plato, a Brazilian executive with more than 20 years of experience in corporate consulting, digital transformation, and sustainability. His career, marked by the leadership of complex projects and the development of new businesses, is now directed toward the U.S. real estate market, where he intends to apply consolidated methodologies with innovative solutions.Strategic DifferentiatorManaging projects goes beyond tracking schedules or controlling budgets. it is about ensuring that strategy materializes into tangible results. Throughout his career, Fernando has worked in companies of different sizes and sectors, developing an approach that combines structured planning with adaptability. A notable example was the implementation of the SAP HR at Vivo-Telefonica, considered at the time the largest project of its kind in Latin America. Leading multidisciplinary teams, integrating systems, and aligning various strategic areas required precise communication and continuous negotiation to overcome differences and keep the focus on objectives. Another milestone was the energy transition project at Movida, which resulted in 8,000 MWh of clean energy generated per year and fostered 1,200 direct and indirect jobs. The initiative demonstrated how effective management, combined with strategic vision and innovation, can generate significant impacts not only for companies but for society as a whole.High-Complexity EnvironmentsFernando built a solid career working in global as well as solid national companies such as PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Meta Group, Netshoes Group, and Boticário, always leading critical projects and complex operations. In these experiences, it was necessary to align the interests of multiple stakeholders, coordinate diverse teams, and make decisions in high-pressure scenarios. At PwC, for example, he led the implementation of Project Management Office (PMO) and digital transformations of critical processes in major clients, ensuring governance and visibility at all levels of the organizations. At Meta Group, he worked to sustain essential operations for large clients such as Coca Cola, Casa & Construção and Bahia Mining Company, managing technical teams to design agile solutions to critical incidents and ensuring operational stability. This experience consolidated his ability to integrate strategy, execution, and results a differentiator increasingly valued in competitive markets.Real Estate InnovationIn recent years, Fernando has redirected his focus toward the real estate market, seeking to combine efficient management and technology. Since 2021, he has been investing in real estate, achieving results through the purchase, sale, and rental of multiple properties at São Paulo. This experience has allowed him to develop a holistic view of the sector, integrating market trends, regulations, and technology.The next step will be to expand this model to the U.S., with a focus on Florida, a region experiencing strong growth. Among his goals are: Acquisition, construction, and resale of high-potential properties; Creation of a real estate portfolio; Development of technological solutions for communities management.How Past Experiences Drive U.S. OpportunitiesFernando’s diverse career equips him to deliver consistent impact in the U.S. market. With experience in large-scale projects and entrepreneurship, he applies tested practices to a competitive, regulated environment. His proven leadership, integration of technology and management, long-term sustainable vision, and deep governance expertise position him to stand out and demonstrates that effective project management goes far beyond execution - it is a tool for strategic transformation. Over more than two decades, his experiences in complex corporate environments, combined with entrepreneurship and the pursuit of innovation, have prepared him to face challenges and seize opportunities in the U.S. real estate market.His approach goes beyond building developments: it is about designing integrated experiences and offering solutions that address new demands for mobility, convenience, and quality of life. “The goal is to create projects that truly meet people’s current needs, combining innovation, sustainability, and efficiency in delivery,” says De Plato.With a results-oriented vision and connecting strategy, technology, and user experience, Fernando is positioned to deliver high-value solutions in the American market, serving an increasingly demanding and connected audience.

