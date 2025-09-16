Nala Membranes Expands Team in Research Triangle, NC Nala is Pioneering Production of Chlorine-Tolerant Membranes for Desalination and Wastewater Treatment Nala Membranes is Headquartered in Research Triangle, NC

RESEARCH TRIANGLE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NALA Membranes, a deep tech company pioneering the next generation of durable, chlorine-tolerant reverse osmosis membranes for desalination and wastewater treatment, announced today new key hires supporting the company’s expansion and product commercialization goals.Nala Membranes develops products that improve outcomes and reduce costs associated with reverse osmosis, a water treatment method experiencing rapid global expansion. This growth is driven by increasing water scarcity and environmental contamination, a rise in the number of desalination plants globally, and growing interest from the municipal, industrial, and agricultural sectors in water purification technologies for wastewater treatment, which enable cost- and energy-saving strategies, such as water reuse.In recent months, Nala Membranes has scaled its testing and preliminary purchase order program to meet demand from its multinational partners. As a result, Nala plans to expand its operations in North Carolina, adding a 15,000 square foot manufacturing facility in the Triangle with operations targeted for early 2026. The new facility will enable an increased volume of production with cost-effective manufacturing, providing membrane products to industrial customers.The company has also added several key hires to support its growth. Sajjad Maruf and Maggie Bump joined the company in March 2025. Sajjad is a Senior Membrane Development Engineer with a Ph.D. in Materials Science and extensive experience in Membrane Technology, Polymeric membranes, Filtration, and Water Separation. Maggie is a PhD chemist with experience spanning science, startups, and academia, and is leading operations, scale production, and sales.In addition, Douglas Betts and Greg Miller joined the company in May 2025. Douglas serves as Nala’s Senior Commercialization Chemist. With a PhD in Organic and Polymer Chemistry and extensive experience in leadership and commercialization, Douglas guides the scaling of synthesis processes for NALA’s proprietary materials applied to produce the new chlorine-stable membrane products. Greg joined Nala as a Membrane Engineer. With a Ph.D. in macromolecular engineering and experience in developing custom membrane products, Greg is supporting membrane testing and development for specific applications. The company has also added Daniel Lee as an Engineer (bringing chemical and biomolecular engineering experience from previous roles at Biogen and Novo Nordisk) and Riley Bump as an equipment development intern.About NALA MembranesHeadquartered in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park, NALA’s pioneering technology makes water reuse and desalination cost-effective, environmentally friendly, and scalable. Since its founding in 2018, the company has received multiple awards, most recently, the prestigious Global Prize for Innovation in Desalination by the Saudi Water Authority, the world’s largest producer of desalinated water. Engineered to withstand the rigors of the most challenging water sources, NALA’s chlorine-tolerant reverse osmosis membranes deliver robust performance and reliability to governments and multinationals across the food and beverage, semiconductor, consumer electronics, and energy industries.

