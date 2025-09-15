Fotify Launches Real-Time Event Photo Sharing and RSVP Platform for Weddings and Celebrations

Fotify header

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fotify today announced the official press launch of its all-in-one event photo sharing and RSVP management platform, designed to help hosts and planners collect guest photos instantly while managing invitations and confirmations in one place.The Challenge: Collecting Photos From GuestsWhether it’s a wedding, birthday, or company retreat, event hosts face the same problem: photos are scattered across WhatsApp, email, or not shared at all. Couples often ask “how do I collect photos from my wedding guests?” while planners search for ways to display guest photos live during events. Existing apps solve part of the puzzle but rarely offer a seamless experience that combines invitations, RSVPs, and photo galleries.Fotify addresses this gap with a real-time, QR code-powered solution that makes photo sharing simple for guests and powerful for organizers.How Fotify WorksEvery Fotify event generates a unique QR code. Guests scan it on their phone and instantly upload photos, without needing an app or login. Hosts can display these photos live on venue screens, creating a dynamic “photo wall” that adds fun and engagement.At the same time, Fotify lets organizers:- Send digital invitations- Collect and track RSVPs online- Manage a centralized guest list- Export the complete event gallery afterwardBy combining invitations, confirmations, and photo sharing into one platform, Fotify replaces the need for multiple tools.Why It MattersCompetitors like Kululu, Chivent, and Guestpix have validated the demand for QR-based photo sharing, but they typically stop there. Fotify differentiates itself by offering the first integrated RSVP + photo sharing platform, solving a frustration many planners face when juggling several apps.“Guests don’t want to download an app just to upload a picture, and hosts don’t want to chase photos afterward,” said Agustin, co-founder of Fotify. “We built Fotify to remove friction and make memory sharing part of the event itself.”Benefits for Organizers and Guests- For organizers: A single dashboard for RSVPs, invitations, galleries, and downloads. Time saved, less chaos, more engagement.- For guests: Uploading photos is as easy as scanning a QR code. No downloads, no barriers, instant participation.- For agencies and photographers: White-label options and custom branding allow Fotify to be offered as a professional add-on.- Fotify also integrates AI-powered moderation, ensuring photos are safe for display, and offers high-resolution downloads after the event.Growing Use CasesWhile weddings remain the largest market, Fotify is already expanding to corporate events, conferences, family reunions, and nonprofit galas. Businesses use Fotify to crowdsource content for internal newsletters or social media, while families enjoy having a shared, private gallery after a milestone celebration.This flexibility opens doors in both B2C (weddings, birthdays, memorials) and B2B (corporate, agency, non-profit) markets, positioning Fotify beyond just weddings.Free Plan and AvailabilityFotify is available worldwide at https://fotify.app New users can start with a free plan that includes invitations, RSVPs, and a live gallery for small events. Premium packages unlock unlimited photos, longer gallery storage, custom branding, and advanced support.Fotify’s launch in January marked the product’s availability, but today’s announcement represents its first global press release, aimed at expanding reach in the US and EU markets.About FotifyFotify is a next-generation event technology startup founded in 2024. Its mission is to make event memories easy to capture, share, and preserve by unifying digital invitations, RSVP tracking, and real-time photo sharing into one seamless platform.For media inquiries, contact:press@fotify.app

