Watch Collectors Urged to Consider Servicing as Key to Preserving Value

Experts reveal how routine care not only protects craftsmanship but also maximizes the investment potential of collectible timepieces.

Servicing your watch isn't just about preserving its precision; it's about honoring its legacy of excellence. Entrust timepiece to a watchmaker to ensure its enduring performance and timeless elegance” — Marcus Henriques

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For centuries, fine watches have represented prestige, craftsmanship, and mechanical innovation. Today, they are increasingly recognized as valuable investment assets. Industry experts note that one factor often separates timepieces that appreciate in value from those that do not: proper servicing. 999Watches , a platform for collectors and watch enthusiasts worldwide, emphasizes the importance of regular maintenance in protecting both performance and market value.“Watches are precision instruments made up of hundreds of moving parts,” said Avi-Meir Zaslavsky, founder of 999Watches. “Regular servicing ensures these components work in harmony. Maintenance is not just about accuracy—it’s about preserving long-term value.”Mechanical watches, particularly luxury models, require ongoing care. Lubricants dry, dust accumulates, and wear can affect performance over time. Without proper servicing, watches may lose accuracy or sustain damage, impacting both usability and market value.Collectors and dealers increasingly consider service history a critical factor when assessing a watch’s worth. A well-maintained vintage Rolex Submariner with documented service history can command a significantly higher price than an unserviced counterpart.“A properly serviced watch demonstrates care, authenticity, and respect for craftsmanship,” Zaslavsky explained. “Neglect, on the other hand, can reduce value significantly, sometimes by thousands of dollars.”Experts generally recommend servicing luxury mechanical watches every three to five years, depending on usage and conditions. Diving watches, for example, may require more frequent checks due to water and pressure exposure.A professional service typically includes:- Disassembly and cleaning of components- Replacement of worn or damaged parts with original manufacturer components- Lubrication to reduce friction- Reassembly and regulation for accuracy- Water-resistance testing and gasket replacement- Optional polishing, which should be performed carefully to maintain the integrity of the case“Polishing must be balanced,” said Zaslavsky. “Excessive polishing can reduce value by altering a watch’s original lines, while careful refinishing can enhance desirability.”Market examples demonstrate the impact of servicing:- A serviced 1960s Rolex Submariner recently sold for $110,000, compared to $68,000 for an unserviced example with movement corrosion.- Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch models with documented service history consistently sell for 20–30% higher than unserviced versions.Proper servicing also helps preserve watches as heirlooms, ensuring they remain functional and valuable for future generations.“Service history provides confidence to both collectors and buyers,” Zaslavsky added. “Using authorized service centers or experienced specialists ensures original components are maintained and documented correctly.”With the pre-owned luxury watch market exceeding $25 billion and continuing to grow, condition and service history have become central to both resale and investment potential.“Servicing is not just maintenance—it’s an investment in heritage, craftsmanship, and future value,” Zaslavsky concluded. “Collectors who prioritize care position their watches for long-term performance and financial appreciation.”

