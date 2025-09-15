Artist Landry Butler Marks One Year of ‛I Have Nothing to Say, and I Am Saying It’ with a Call for Quiet Reflection

Cover of Landry Butler's book, 'I Have Nothing to Say, and I am Saying It' Landry Butler is a multidisciplinary American artist whose work spans visual art, spoken word, and music, drawing favorable comparisons to Jandek, Laurie Anderson, Dr. Eugene Chadbourne, and They Might Be Giants.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One year ago, multidisciplinary artist Landry Butler released “I Have Nothing to Say, and I Am Saying It”, a hardcover book that is both blank journal and conceptual artwork. Inspired by the work of John Cage, Mark Rothko, Yoko Ono, and the existential writings of Albert Camus and Jean-Paul Sartre, the project challenged readers to sit with silence, to turn the book’s empty pages into mirrors for thought, and to engage with what cannot be said.

A year later, Butler invites audiences to revisit that silence. “The past year has been filled with a lot of noise: reasons for anger and fear … social, political, emotional, physical …” he says. “This book remains an anchor point, a quiet space that reminds us to take a deep breath, step back and consider the things that actually matter to us.”

Since its release, “I Have Nothing to Say, and I Am Saying It” has appeared in independent bookstores and galleries, inspired conversations about minimalism and meaning, and become a tool for journaling, sketching, and meditative practice.

To mark the anniversary, Butler is scheduling additional signings, talks, and community discussions at independent venues and art spaces, continuing his commitment to connecting with small, locally owned businesses that serve as the cultural foundations of their neighborhoods.

Butler's next talk will be at The Amsterdamian in Nashville, Tenn at noon on Oct. 5.

“I Have Nothing to Say, and I Am Saying It” is available for purchase at Amazon.com.

About Landry Butler

Landry Butler is a Nashville-based multidisciplinary artist known for work that blurs the line between art, philosophy, and lived experience. His practice draws inspiration from John Cage, Laurie Anderson, Yoko Ono, Albert Camus, and others, positioning his work as a series of signposts for reflection and future meaning.

About The Amsterdamian

The Amsterdamian is a welcoming craft-cocktail lounge tucked into the heart of East Nashville since 2023. Founder Martin Terporten’s playful misidentification of his hometown as “Amsterdam” inspired a quirky name that now reflects the venue’s eclectic charm; drawing on the Dutch notion of gezellig — coziness, warmth, and conviviality — the lounge offers a laid back, neighborhood friendly space where anyone can unwind, connect with locals, and enjoy thoughtfully crafted seasonal drinks in an atmosphere that feels like home, turning each visit into a memorable escape from the ordinary.

