The Rather Fantastic Clown – Prize-winning New Book Inspires Youngsters to Embrace Authenticity and Follow Their Dreams

Eamon Doolan’s The Rather Fantastic Clown pairs language with stunning illustrations to tell a tender tale of vulnerability, friendship, and self-discovery.

HORSFORTH, LEEDS, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Rather Fantastic Clown is set to delight and inspire young bookworms with its unique blend of poetic storytelling and stunning illustrations. Already award winning (winner of the Golden Wizard Book Prized 2025) this rhyming tale explores themes of vulnerability, friendship, and finding the courage to discover who we truly are.Written with tenderness and imagination, this story reminds children (and the adults who read with them) that happiness isn’t found in outward success or material wealth, but in authenticity, resilience, and the bonds we share with others.Enjoying pre-publication literary success, this talented and instinctive new author hopes his book will serve as a gentle guide for children (aged four to eight), encouraging them to pursue their dreams while staying true to themselves.Synopsis:In a world where joy seems just out of reach, a celebrated clown and a lonely princess find themselves without the very thing they need most—their smiles. Their paths cross in an unexpected way, and together they embark on a magical adventure filled with vulnerability, kindness, and hope. Through their blossoming friendship, they learn that true happiness isn’t found in success or riches, but in the courage to be genuine, to dream, and to share our hearts with others.Louise Jane, CEO The Golden Wizard Book Prize says:‘In Eamon Doolan's The Rather Fantastic Clown, I found myself transported back to my youth, as its poetic style and whimsical narrative brought to mind the classic fables that were pivotal in shaping my formative reading years.‘Young readers will find themselves captivated by the clever storytelling, which sparkles with brilliance and offers profound insights that resonate well beyond the pages. It’s a refreshing reminder of the joy that literature can bring, especially when it encourages us to reflect on the world around us.‘At its core, the book delves into themes of self-worth and the significance of friendship. Doolan skilfully illustrates what truly makes us valuable, steering the conversation away from the superficial allure of material possessions. Instead, he emphasizes the importance of kindness, empathy, and the connections we forge with others. This exploration of human relationships serves as a gentle nudge for readers to appreciate the bonds that enrich our lives, reminding us that our true worth lies in how we treat one another.‘All in all, The Rather Fantastic Clown is not just a one-time read; it’s the kind of book that begs to be revisited, provoking joy and reflection in equal measure. It serves as a springboard for meaningful discussions about life’s priorities, encouraging readers to ponder what really matters. Spoiler alert: it’s definitely not about accumulating things.’About the Author:Eamon Doolan is a primary school teacher originally from Dublin, Ireland and but now living in Leeds, UK.He says: ‘I come from a big family, and I have seven siblings including a twin brother. Currently, I have the privilege of inspiring young minds every day in Yorkshire, and I am passionate about providing a very high standard of education to every child I have the pleasure of teaching. I have two beautiful daughters Katie and Niamh who inspire me every day and I am married to the beautiful Hannah. When I am not teaching, I enjoy going on adventures with my family.’

