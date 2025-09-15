INDIAN SUPREME COURT SIT GIVES VANTARA A CLEAN CHIT, CONFIRMS FULL REGULATORY COMPLIANCE

The rescue and wildlife sanctuary was assessed for compliance with national and international regulations

JAMNAGAR, INDIA, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Supreme Court of India has acknowledged the findings of the court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT), chaired by former judge Justice J. Chelameswar, which has given Vantara a clean chit following an independent inquiry.Vantara, the zoological rescue and rehabilitation centre conceptualised by Anant Ambani in Jamnagar, Gujarat, was reviewed for compliance with national and international regulations concerning wildlife protection, animal welfare, and conservation standards.The SIT, comprising eminent members including Justice Raghavendra Chauhan (former Chief Justice of Uttarakhand and Telangana High Courts), Hemant Nagrale, IPS (former Commissioner of Police, Mumbai), and Anish Gupta, IRS (Additional Commissioner, Customs), conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the facility.The scope of the inquiry covered:• Acquisition and rehabilitation of animals from India and abroad, particularly elephants.• Compliance with the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and zoo rules.• Adherence to CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora).• Standards of animal husbandry, veterinary care, and welfare norms.• Mortality review and climatic condition assessments.In its report, the SIT confirmed that Vantara has ensured full compliance with laws and regulations. The Supreme Court Bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B. Varale noted the SIT’s findings, observing that regulatory authorities expressed satisfaction with Vantara’s operations.Vantara remains committed to its mission of wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation, and continues to work closely with experts and authorities to maintain global best practices in animal care and welfare.

