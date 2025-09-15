Roofing Expert Jeremiah Lightsey Provides Helpful Maintenance Advice in HelloNation

Jeremiah Lightsey of Blue Square Roofing & Construction

What do many homeowners misunderstand about keeping a roof in good condition?

BOAZ, AL, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What do many homeowners misunderstand about keeping a roof in good condition? According to a HelloNation article featuring Jeremiah Lightsey of Blue Square Roofing & Construction LLC, the answer is that roof care must be proactive rather than reactiveThe HelloNation article points out that a common mistake is assuming a roof needs no attention unless it leaks. Jeremiah Lightsey explains that this approach leads to higher repair costs and shorter roof lifespans. Regular inspections and preventive care help avoid those problems.Another misconception addressed in the article is the belief that modern roofing materials are maintenance-free. Jeremiah Lightsey notes that even architectural shingles or metal roofing need regular inspections. Debris such as leaves and branches can trap moisture, weaken the structure, and cause hidden damage if left unchecked.The article also emphasizes that looking at a roof from the ground is not enough. Jeremiah Lightsey points out that many issues, like lifted shingles or damaged flashing, can only be identified through close inspection. After major storms, professional evaluations are strongly recommended to find issues before they become costly.According to the HelloNation piece, attic ventilation and insulation play a crucial role in roof health. Jeremiah Lightsey highlights that poor airflow causes heat and moisture buildup, which may result in mold growth and shingle damage. Roof maintenance must include reviewing these systems to ensure the entire roofing structure is performing well.Homeowners may also underestimate the importance of gutter care. Jeremiah Lightsey explains in the article that clogged gutters push water back onto the roof, leading to leaks and wood rot. Keeping gutters clean and secure is an essential step in roof maintenance.The HelloNation article makes clear that understanding these issues helps prevent long-term damage. Jeremiah Lightsey of Blue Square Roofing & Construction LLC stresses that a well-maintained roof not only protects a home but also supports its value and energy efficiency.The full article, “What Most People Get Wrong About Roof Maintenance” , features detailed insights from roofing expert Jeremiah Lightsey of Blue Square Roofing & Construction LLC in Boaz, AL, and is available now on HelloNation.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.