Make Your Show Hosts Inaugural Film Festival at Lincoln Center

Owners John Cramer and Jason Cicci at the Make Your Show Film Festival at Lincoln Center Make Your Show's Jason and John Introduce Inaugural Film Festival Jason and John with Make Your Show Clients

Unique Production Company Creates Star Vehicles for Actors

Actors need to take the initiative to produce their own projects. Make Your Show offers performers the chance to not only have their work featured but to experience storytelling from the inside out.” — Jason Cicci

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Make Your Show , the independent production company that offers help to actors who want to make their own work, recently hosted their inaugural film festival at the Walter Reade Theatre at Lincoln Center in New York City. Featuring short films and indie series created for actor clients, the festival offered the opportunity to screen Make Your Show's projects on the big screen, a luxury in these days of small screen watching.Owners Jason Cicci and John Cramer introduced their work to an engaged audience who had the opportunity to ask Cicci, Cramer and their clients how these projects were conceived during a Q&A session. Unique in their approach, Cicci and Cramer built their company based on their personal experience creating on-camera vehicles for themselves, including Cicci's indie series hit "He's With Me" (currently streaming on Dekkoo and YouTube), which has garnered several awards and accolades. The business partners meet with prospective clients and discuss how they might be most marketable, what their particular talents and resources are and how a story could be fashioned around what they do best. Once an idea is agreed upon, Make Your Show leads its collaborators through the experience of producing the project, an essential skill for actors who want more control over their careers. They are involved in everything from script approval to initiating SAG-Aftra contracts to offering notes in post-production.Cicci and Cramer first met when Cramer was cast in "He's With Me". Cramer has also self-produced several projects that featured his writing and acting work. This common bond sparked the idea to help other actors who might feel overwhelmed by the prospect of producing a film or series. Since forming Make Your Show, not only have the duo produced films and series , they offer workshops, online tips and creative consultation to actors who may need assistance coming up with ideas, creating producible scripts, casting, raising funds via crowdfunding and more.Once actors complete their Make Your Show projects, not only do they share their work as actors but they have a useful marketing tool to use as they navigate the world of festival submissions, competitions and self-produced screenings. Beyond their Make Your Show projects, Cicci and Cramer hope that their clients might initiate other films and series as they have gained the experience and skill set to do so."To learn on-camera storytelling from the inside out as a producer is more than a valuable asset, it's essential in today's entertainment industry", says Cicci. "By making my own work, I learned incalculable things that made me a commodity in the industry and afforded many opportunities, including an adjunct professorship at The School of Visual Arts, acting roles, a successful filmmaking program I direct and various affiliations with performing arts and writing organizations."Cramer notes that by immersing yourself in making a project, you might surprise yourself. "While working on your project, you might discover an affinity for something else like editing, production design, wardrobe or producing - all viable careers that you could participate in while you search for more acting work."The Make Your Show Film Festival featured the short films "In With Vinny" (starring Vincent Ford), the award-winning cop drama "Bad for Good" (starring Michael Paladine), and the premiere of "The Bestie" (starring Hannah Elizabeth Williams). In addition, episodes of the indie series "Searching for Sylvie" were screened. "Sylvie" was nominated for 4 Indie Series Awards including Best Comedy, Best Leading Actress in a Comedy Series, Best Director (Cramer) and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, which won for actor David Lavine.With today's competitive entertainment market, creating your own work is imperative. Cicci and Cramer aim to arm their clients with experience that empowers actors. Beyond just creating a reel, Make Your Show offers actors the chance not only to star in a film or series but to become storytellers.For more information about Make Your Show or to book a free consultation, visit www.MakeYourShow.tv

Make Your Show's Jason and John Moderate a Q&A Session at the Make Your Show Film Festival at Lincoln Center

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.