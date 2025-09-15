ESRA Real Estate Group Hosts Harlem Block Party with 147th Street Block Association to Mark 100-Year Legacy

Photo of the ESRA Real Estate Group and residents of 147th Street

Marking 100 years of service in Harlem, ESRA Real Estate Group joined the 147th Street Block Association for a block party led by its third-generation team.

Every building we take care of is another chance to preserve housing stability and keep Harlem’s legacy alive for the next generation.” — Aden Seraile

HARLEM, NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ESRA Real Estate Group, Harlem’s longest-running Black-owned real estate firm, partnered with the 147th Street Block Association to host a community block party marking its 100-Year Centennial Celebration.Third-generation leaders Aden Seraile and Maurice Russell-Grey welcomed neighbors, families, and longtime Harlem residents to an afternoon of food, music, and storytelling. Together, they underscored ESRA’s commitment to housing, equity, and community resilience in Harlem.“Managing property in Harlem isn’t just about collecting rent—it’s about protecting the community,” said Aden Seraile. “Every building we take care of is another chance to preserve housing stability and keep Harlem’s legacy alive for the next generation.” “Harlem has always been a place where family, business, and culture meet,” added Maurice Russell-Grey. “Our 100-year celebration is about honoring those roots and showing that Harlem’s strength has always come from its people.”Joining them was Ramona Grey-Harris, family historian and second generation owner of ESRA’s century-long story. She reminded attendees of the company’s origins in 1925, when founders Lucille Edwards and Millicent Bowen became two of Harlem’s pioneering Black women entrepreneurs. “From the early days of Strivers’ Row to today’s Harlem, ESRA Real Estate Group has stood as a symbol of resilience and empowerment,” Grey-Harris said.The block party was one of several events leading up to the ESRA 100 Gala on November 14, 2025, at the Alhambra Ballroom in Harlem. The gala will bring together business leaders, civic partners, and Harlem families for a historic evening honoring ESRA’s legacy and charting its vision for the future.🎟️ Tickets for the ESRA 100 Gala are available now at esra100gala.eventbrite.com.For those not ready to purchase, you can join the ESRA 100 Gala Waitlist to stay updated on future announcements and opportunities.About ESRA Real Estate GroupFounded in Harlem in 1925 by sisters Lucille Edwards and Millicent Bowen, ESRA Real Estate Group has helped thousands of Harlem families secure housing, build generational wealth, and preserve community. Today, the company continues to serve as a trusted partner in real estate sales, property management, and development across New York City.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.