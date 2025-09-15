Authors Sphere Inc. Expands Global Publishing Opportunities for Independent Authors

Official Authors Sphere Inc. Logo – representing innovation and empowerment in independent publishing.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Authors Sphere Inc. Expands Global Publishing Opportunities for Independent AuthorsAuthors Sphere Inc., a leading innovator in the self-publishing and hybrid publishing industry, announced today the launch of expanded services designed to empower independent authors and bring their works to global audiences.Since its inception, Authors Sphere Inc. has been dedicated to bridging the gap between traditional publishing houses and self-publishing platforms. By offering high-quality editing, design, marketing, and distribution support, the company provides authors with the tools and guidance needed to turn their manuscripts into professionally published books.“Our mission has always been to put the power back in the hands of authors,” said Stephen Pearson, Executive Director of Authors Sphere Inc. “We know how much heart and work goes into writing a book. Our job is to ensure that every author we partner with has the resources and expertise to see their vision come to life — and to help them succeed in an increasingly competitive marketplace.”With a presence in both the United States and international markets, Authors Sphere Inc. has successfully helped authors from diverse backgrounds and genres publish and promote their books. Its hybrid publishing model combines the flexibility of self-publishing with the professionalism of traditional publishing, ensuring authors maintain creative control while benefiting from expert support.Key services now offered by Authors Sphere Inc. include:Editorial and Design Services – Professional editing, proofreading, and interior/exterior book design to ensure high-quality publication standards.Global Distribution – Placement of books in major online and brick-and-mortar retailers worldwide.Marketing and Publicity Support – Custom press releases, social media campaigns, and book fair representation.Flexible Payment Plans – Making premium publishing services more accessible to independent authors.Authors Sphere Inc. has also expanded its presence at major literary events, including the International Book Fairs and other high-profile publishing showcases. By representing authors at these events, the company increases visibility for their work and connects them with readers, agents, and international publishers.“Independent authors deserve to be seen, heard, and celebrated,” added Stephen Pearson. “We’re proud to provide them with a platform that not only publishes their books but also positions them for long-term success.”The company’s growing roster of successful releases spans fiction and non-fiction, romance and thrillers, memoirs and poetry. Authors Sphere Inc. has become a trusted partner for writers seeking to achieve professional results without sacrificing their ownership or vision.For authors ready to take their next step, Authors Sphere Inc. offers free consultations to discuss project goals, timelines, and the best publishing strategies.About Authors Sphere Inc.Authors Sphere Inc. is a New York-based publishing services company committed to empowering independent and aspiring authors worldwide. Through its hybrid publishing model, the company combines professional-level editorial, design, marketing, and distribution support with author-friendly contracts and flexible payment plans.AvailabilityAuthors and media professionals interested in learning more about Authors Sphere Inc.’s publishing solutions or scheduling an interview are encouraged to contact:Contact: Stephen Pearson, Executive DirectorEmail: info@authorssphere.comPhone: +1 315 543 3588

