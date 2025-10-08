Prestige Fine Art Proudly Displays Skilled Recreation of Leonardo DaVinci's The Last Supper in Home Chapel

Prestige Fine Art Skilled master artist paints Museum Quality Painting

The Last Supper by DaVinci ( center panel ) Hand-painted by Ron DiScenza

Hand - Painted copy of The Last Supper by Leonardo DaVinci

The Last Supper by DaVinci (first stages) Ron DiScenza creating a masterpiece.

The Last Supper by DaVinci ( Triptych ) Hand-painted by Ron DiScenza

The Last Supper by DaVinci ( Triptych ) Hand-painted by Ron DiScenza

Hand-painted to perfection by Ron Di Scenza, Italian master artist.

I am simply thrilled with my two new paintings. This is the third painting I've bought from you and find the quality superb. And nicest is how delightful you and your staff are to work with.”
— Tiah Foster
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prestige Fine Art, a renowned art gallery, is excited to announce the display of a skilled recreation of Leonardo DaVinci's masterpiece, The Last Supper, in the home of an astute art collector. This exacting rendition was created by a skilled Italian artist using the same techniques as DaVinci himself.

The painting was commissioned by CC Forte - Cheryl Yeargin Design firm, who approached Prestige Fine Art to recreate this iconic piece for their client's home chapel. The team at Prestige Fine Art was honored to take on this project and worked tirelessly to ensure that every detail of the original painting was captured in their recreation.

Using the same techniques as DaVinci, the skilled Italian artist was able to create a stunning replica of The Last Supper. The painting is a testament to the artist's talent and dedication to preserving the legacy of one of the world's most renowned artists. The recreation is now on display at the home of the art collector, where it is sure to be admired by all who see it.

Prestige Fine Art is proud to have been a part of this project and to have contributed to the preservation of such an important piece of art history. The display of this skilled recreation of The Last Supper is a testament to the gallery's commitment to showcasing the finest works of art. The team at Prestige Fine Art hopes that this display will inspire others to appreciate the beauty and significance of DaVinci's work.
Artist Ron Di Scenza describes how he copied The Last Supper ( video)

Edward Mero
Prestige Fine Art
+1 954-604-1288
emero@prestigefineart.com
Prestige Fine Art artist Ron DiScenza describes painting The Last Supper by Leonardo DaVinci for Home Chapel

Prestige Fine Art Proudly Displays Skilled Recreation of Leonardo DaVinci's The Last Supper in Home Chapel

About

Prestige Fine Art is your source for Hand-Painted Custom Art Re-Creations - Museum Quality Fine Art At Prestige Fine Art our master artists can recreate any painting from any image in any size. Our expert artists will hand paint your favorite photo or famous work of art in oil on canvas. Our desire is to bring the pinnacle of artistic works into the homes and private collections of art lovers and homeowners alike. Our master artists can recreate any painting in any size. You can choose from any picture including those hanging at The Metropolitan, The Louvre, The Getty and from any other of the world's major museums. Ed Mero of Prestige Fine Art has written a book "Museum Quality" which showcases the great museums of the world. Our talented artists can also re-create family portraits and works from photos. We often get requests to alter famous works to include our clients, their family or their possessions within the work. Please feel free to contact one of our art consultants for more information. Custom framing services are available. Oil Painting Reproductions of Fine Art Masterpieces

