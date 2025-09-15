Sacramento-Region Financial Advisor ProsperPlan Wealth Wins ‘Voice of the Client’ Award

ProsperPlan Wealth of Gold River, Roseville, California

Wealthtender Highly Rated Award* is an honor driven by outstanding feedback from the firm’s clients.

This award is especially meaningful because it reflects the trust and confidence our clients have placed in us.” — Lauren M. Williams

GOLD RIVER, (SACRAMENTO), CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning RIA ProsperPlan Wealth , which was co-founded by advisors Lauren Williams, CFP, CRPC, MBA, and Chris Grellas , CFP, MSFA, has been recognized by Wealthtender for its exceptional satisfaction ratings based on feedback and reviews from the firm’s clients.“We are honored to receive this recognition,” said ProsperPlan principal Lauren Williams. “This award is especially meaningful because it reflects the trust and confidence our clients have placed in us. Their candid feedback inspires us to continually improve and deliver the highest level of service every day. I’m also incredibly proud of our dedicated team, whose professionalism and genuine care for the people we serve make achievements like this possible.”"We launched ProsperPlan Wealth with a clear mission: to put our clients’ needs first; above the interests of corporate management and sales-quota-driven competitors," said ProsperPlan Wealth co-founder, Chris Grellas. "Rather than pursuing growth at all costs, we’ve taken a measured approach, emphasizing relationships and long-term friendships and planning, so this particular Wealthtender award holds special significance to Lauren, myself, and to the entire team here at ProsperPlan.”ProsperPlan Wealth's 100% licensed fiduciary advisory team, founders, and principals are entirely comprised of professionals who hold both the prestigious CFPdesignation, as well as a master's degree in either Business Administration (MBA) or Financial Analysis (MSFA). Committed to advancing the field of financial planning and education, the team actively contributes to leading financial publications, and mentors both students and advisors, sharing the principles of effective wealth management for pre-retirees, healthcare workers, pensioners, individuals, and families.About ProsperPlan Wealth:Founded by Lauren M. Williams , CFP, MBA, and Chris Grellas, CFP, MSFA, ProsperPlan Wealth is a fast-growing, fee-only financial planning firm with offices conveniently located both northeast and southeast of downtown Sacramento, California (Gold River and Roseville). Known for their expertise and deep community ties, they specialize in helping individuals, families, and business owners navigate the complexities of retirement planning and financial transitions. With a relationship-first approach and steadfast commitment to their fiduciary responsibility, ProsperPlan Wealth empowers their clients to retire with confidence, maximize their retirement income, and secure their financial future.To learn more about how ProsperPlan Wealth, visit www.prosperplan.com * Wealthtender Voice of the Client Awards™ | Wealthtender

