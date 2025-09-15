Elephant Freedom Project Logo Elephant Cooking Class See Thailand Like Never Before Mahout Elephant Bathing In River Elephant Mahout at our Elephant Nature Park in Chiang Mai

Gen Z chooses Thailand as #1 destination; Elephant Freedom Project in Chiang Mai tops the list for ethical travel and unforgettable experiences.

Gen Z wants more than photos—they want purpose. At Elephant Freedom Project, every visit supports elephant freedom and empowers local communities.” — Siriporn Tanaseth, Director, Elephant Freedom Project

MAE WANG, CHIANG MAI, THAILAND, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thailand was recently mentioned as the #1 global destination for Gen Z travelers (Time Out, 2025), and for good reason. From night markets to ancient temples and unforgettable cultural experiences, Thailand offers an endless array of adventures.At the very top of this must-see list stands the Elephant Freedom Project in Chiang Mai, an elephant sanctuary redefining ethical tourism for the next generation.Elephant Freedom Project: Gen Z's #1 Ethical Experience in ThailandThe Elephant Freedom Project (EFP) is more than a sanctuary—it's a movement. Built on a hybrid hands-off philosophy, the elephant sanctuary in Chiang Mai allows visitors to observe elephants in their natural rhythms: roaming free, splashing in rivers, and connecting with their mahouts.Gen Z is placing high value on sustainability, animal welfare, and authentic experiences. The Elephant Freedom Project has become a magnet for young travelers seeking purpose alongside adventure. Visitors can take part in:1. The mahout experience. See up close the intricate relationship between an elephant care keeper (mahout) and their elephant.2. Adopt an Elephant program directly supports the care of elephants.3. Immersive volunteer opportunities spanning 3 nights to 14 days.4. Cultural engagement with local Karen and Hmong communities.5. Serene eco-activities, from riverside meditation to waterfall hikes."Gen Z isn't just traveling for selfies—they're traveling for impact," said Siriporn Tanaseth, director of the Elephant Freedom Project. "They want to know their visit leaves the world a better place. That's exactly what we deliver: freedom for elephants, empowerment for communities, and unforgettable memories for our guests."The Top 10 Experiences Gen Z Travelers Love in ThailandElephant Freedom Project – Chiang MaiAn ethical elephant sanctuary in Chiang Mai offers a sustainable once-in-a-lifetime experience.Bangkok Night MarketsNo Gen Z trip to Thailand is complete without diving into the neon-lit streets of Bangkok's night markets. From the legendary Chatuchak Market to the Rot Fai (Train) Night Market, visitors discover a diverse range of street food, from pad thai to mango sticky rice, as well as thrift fashion, handmade crafts, and live music."The night markets felt like the heartbeat of Bangkok—every corner was a new adventure, and the food was unreal. It's the kind of place where you just feel alive." — Jasmine, 23, traveler from LondonChiang Mai's Old City & TemplesChiang Mai is home to hundreds of temples, each offering a unique window into Thailand's cultural heritage. Within the Old City walls, Gen Z travelers can visit Wat Phra Singh with its golden Buddha or the serene Wat Chedi Luang.This century-old ruin glows at sunset, a fantastic site. Visiting Chiang Mai's temples isn't just about history and culture; it's about being mindful, self-reflection, and capturing unforgettable moments with photos that tell a story of tradition meeting modern exploration.Koh Phangan Full Moon PartyThe legendary beach festival under the stars, blending music and community.Island Hopping in Phuket & Phi PhiSnorkeling, yacht tours, and turquoise waters for the ultimate adventure.Northern Thailand Hikes & WaterfallsEco-adventures in Mae Wang, Pai, and Doi Inthanon National Park.Thai Cooking ClassesCooking classes have become a must-do experience for Gen Z travelers who value food, culture, and creativity. In Chiang Mai and Bangkok, travelers learn to prepare classic dishes such as green curry, tom yum soup, and papaya salad. Guests will also visit local markets, where young visitors connect with vendors and discover fresh herbs and spices."I never thought I'd learn to make curry from scratch in Thailand. Now it's my favorite travel memory—and my friends back home love it when I cook it for them." Diego, 25, traveler from Mexico CityPai Village VibesA backpacker favorite with chill cafés, hot springs, and creative energy.Ayutthaya Historical ParkUNESCO heritage site offering ancient ruins and a peek into Thailand's history.Eco-Resorts & Jungle StaysUnique sustainable overnight lodging, like treehouses and beach eco-lodges, that match Gen Z's values.About the Elephant Freedom ProjectThe Elephant Freedom Project in Chiang Mai is dedicated to creating an environment where elephants thrive. Our elephant nature park serves as the perfect location, allowing elephants to feel as though they are in the wild.By partnering with local communities, EFP stands as one of Thailand's most ethical and highest-rated sanctuaries. With five-star guest reviews and a TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Award, EFP continues to set the standard for responsible travel in Southeast Asia.

At our sanctuary, elephants roam freely in their natural habitat while guests observe, learn, and connect with the mahout-elephant relationship.

