Statement on LIRR Labor Negotiations

“The Long Island Rail Road is a lifeline for nearly 300,000 Long Islanders each day, and I stand firmly with every rider who simply wants to get to work, school, home, or anywhere else they need to go, without disruption.

“There is a fair offer on the table, and I have directed the MTA to be ready to negotiate anytime, anywhere. Unfortunately, five unions have refused to come to the table in good faith and rejected binding arbitration, putting riders at risk of an unnecessary strike. Both sides must return to negotiations and keep working around the clock until this is resolved.

“A strike would hurt not only the riders who rely on the LIRR, but also many hardworking LIRR employees and their families, who will be left without pay because of unrealistic demands and their union leadership's refusal to negotiate.

“The reckless actions of the Trump administration’s National Mediation Board pushed this dispute toward a strike instead of keeping talks on track. Make no mistake, this is a strike encouraged by Donald Trump and enabled by his allies in Washington. I remain incredibly frustrated with the continued inaction and silence of Long Island's two Republican members of Congress.

“The Trump administration can prevent this right now by ordering both sides back to mediation. If they refuse, LIRR riders should know exactly who is to blame.”