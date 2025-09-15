Hiker Suffers Medical Emergency on Pine Mountain Trail

CONTACT:

Lieutenant Mark Ober

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

September 15, 2025

Gorham, NH – On Saturday morning, September 13, at approximately 9:15 a.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of a hiker who had suffered an unknown medical emergency and collapsed on the Pine Mountain Trail in Gorham. Members of the 70-year-old man’s hiking party immediately called 911 and started CPR while one ran down the trail to the Horton Center and grabbed an AED. This incident occurred 0.3 miles from the Pine Mountain Horton Center.

While those on scene continued CPR, Gorham Ambulance, Gorham Fire, and a Gorham Police Officer responded to the scene. In addition, NH Fish and Game responded and also called for assistance from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue (AVSAR).

At approximately 9:50 a.m., 911 was updated that the hiker had been resuscitated and he had become semi-conscious. First responders and medical personnel arrived on scene at approximately 10:00 a.m. The hiker was placed in a litter and carried down to a waiting ambulance. From there he was transported to the Gorham Airport where he was transferred over to a Life Flight of Maine helicopter and flown to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, ME.

The hiker’s condition remains unknown and his identity is being withheld at this time pending family notification.