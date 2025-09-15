Missing Man Found Safe in Lebanon

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Josiah Towne

603-744-5470

September 15, 2025

Lebanon, NH – On Sunday, September 14 at 12:45 p.m., NH Fish and Game was requested by Lebanon Police Department to search for a missing elderly male. Louis McCoy, 72, of Enfield had walked away from the Home Depot on North Plainfield Road in Lebanon at 9:30 a.m. Lebanon PD had started a search, but when they did not quickly locate McCoy they called Fish and Game for assistance.

Conservation Officers responded and searched the nearby woodland areas with members of the Lebanon Police Department and New Hampshire State Police.

At approximately 4:40 p.m., McCoy walked out of the woods and was located by searchers. He was uninjured.

New Hampshire Fish and Game was assisted during the search by Lebanon Police, Lebanon Fire Department, and New Hampshire State Police.