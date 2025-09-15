Gigstreem Expands Leadership Team with George Pollock Jr. as CFO and Meredith Schuler as VP of Finance

George and Meredith bring complementary expertise that strengthens our ability to execute on our growth plans” — Patrick Albus, Chief Executive Officer of Gigstreem

AUSTELL, GA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gigstreem, a leading provider of reliable broadband for multifamily and commercial properties, today announced the appointment of George Pollock Jr. as Chief Financial Officer, effective Monday, September 15. In addition, Meredith Schuler, previously Senior Director of Financial Planning & Analysis, has been promoted to Vice President of Finance. Together, these moves strengthen Gigstreem’s financial leadership to support the company’s rapid growth.“George and Meredith bring complementary expertise that strengthens our ability to execute on our growth plans,” said Patrick Albus, Chief Executive Officer of Gigstreem. “With their leadership, Gigstreem is better equipped than ever to scale effectively and create lasting value for our investors.”Pollock brings more than three decades of financial leadership experience, including expertise in capital financing, strategic planning, and mergers and acquisitions. He previously served as CFO of Switch and Data (NASDAQ: SDXC), where he played a key role in one of the most successful technology IPOs of 2007 and helped grow the company from startup to $250 million in revenue. He was also Co-Founder, Director, and Chief Financial Officer of vXchnge Holdings LLC, a national data center services provider launched in 2013 and sold in 2022. Over his career, Pollock has led more than $1.5 billion in equity and debt financings, overseen multiple acquisitions, and built high-performing finance organizations.“I’m excited to join the Gigstreem team,” said Pollock. “The company has built a strong foundation, and we now have the opportunity to accelerate growth, enhance the service we deliver to customers, and create meaningful value for employees and shareholders.”In her new role as Vice President of Finance, Schuler brings more than a decade of experience in financial planning, forecasting, and corporate strategy in the telecom and data center industries. She previously held leadership roles at SBA Communications, where she contributed to more than $130 million in acquisitions and drove significant EBITDA and business unit growth, and at New Continuum Data Centers, where she led financial negotiations and the successful sale of the business to SBA.“I’m honored to step into this position and proud of what our finance team has accomplished,” said Schuler. “As Gigstreem continues to grow, I look forward to strengthening our financial discipline and further positioning the company for long-term success.”About GigstreemFounded in 2017, Gigstreem provides property-wide internet and managed WiFi solutions to large multifamily communities across 26 states. Through long-term partnerships and a growing national footprint, Gigstreem is building the future of broadband for residents and property owners. For more information, visit www.gigstreem.com

