Life After Retirement: How a Retired Texas State University Instructor Pursues an Equally Fulfilling Role as an Artist

SAN MARCOS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASERetired Texas State University Professor Finds New Life as Celebrated Visual ArtistAfter decades of shaping minds in academia, Dr. Gary Jon Springer, a former Texas State University instructor, programmer, and student adviser, has embraced a new and equally fulfilling chapter—emerging as a prolific and widely admired visual artist.Art has always been a constant in Dr. Springer’s life. Even while pursuing a rigorous academic and professional career, his passion for drawing, painting, and crafts remained unwavering. Now retired, he devotes himself full-time to his first love: creating deeply emotive, photography-based acrylic artworks.Dr. Springer holds a Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts (Art History) from the University of Texas (1987), alongside master’s degrees in Curriculum and Instruction (University of Texas) and Human Services (St. Edward’s University). He later earned a Doctorate in Industrial-Organizational Psychology from Northcentral University. Despite these diverse academic achievements, Dr. Springer says his fondest memories involve his art electives—painting and photography.“Art was always there, even when I wasn’t fully pursuing it professionally,” says Dr. Springer. “Retirement gave me the opportunity to return to my roots.”That return has been met with acclaim. His paintings have been showcased in prominent venues such as The Price Center and The Walker’s Gallery in San Marcos, and the Neill-Cochran Museum in Austin. Over 100 of his original works are currently held in private collections across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Israel.Working primarily with acrylic on canvas, Dr. Springer’s process begins with photography. “Photographs help me capture the tiny imperfections that bring a piece to life,” he explains. “They help me find the honesty in a moment—whether it’s a portrait or a landscape.”His commissioned work has garnered praise for its emotional depth and realistic detail. Clients often comment on how authentically his portraits encapsulate the personality and presence of their subjects.Dr. Springer’s original pieces and prints are available for viewing and purchase via his official website: https://gary-springer.pixels.com Dr. Springer is an active member of the San Marcos Art League and continues to participate in community exhibits and artist collaborations.Media Contact:Dr. Gary Jon SpringerEmail: gjspring@aol.comWebsite: https://gary-springer.pixels.com

