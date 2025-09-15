Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of September 15, 2025

Here’s what to watch for from House Republican committees during the week:

Agriculture



On Tuesday, September 16, the Committee on Agriculture will hold a full committee hearing called "An Examination of the State of the Specialty Crop Industry."

On Thursday, September 18, the Subcommittee on Commodity Markets, Digital Assets, and Rural Development will hold a hearing called "USDA’s Rural Development: Delivering Vital Programs and Services to Rural America."

Education & Workforce

Energy & Commerce

On Tuesday, September 16, the Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development will hold a hearing called "No More Surprises: Reforming College Pricing for Students and Families."On Tuesday, September 16, the Subcommittee on Energy will hold a hearing called "Appliance and Building Policies: Restoring the American Dream of Home Ownership and Consumer Choice."

On Tuesday, September 16, the Subcommittee on the Environment will hold a hearing called "From Gridlock to Growth: Permitting Reform Under the Clean Air Act."

On Thursday, September 18, the Subcommittee on Health will hold a hearing called "Examining Policies to Enhance Seniors’ Access to Breakthrough Medical Technologies."

On Thursday, September 18, the Subcommittee on Communications and Technology will hold a hearing called "Examining Solutions to Expedite Broadband Permitting."

Financial Services

On Tuesday, September 16, the Committee on Financial Services will hold a full committee markup of the following legislation:

On Wednesday, September 17, the Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance will hold a hearing called "The Reauthorization of the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act of 2002."

On Wednesday, September 17, the Task Force on Monetary Policy, Treasury Market Resilience, and Economic Prosperity will hold a hearing called "Less Mandates. More Independence."

On Thursday, September 18, the Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "Fraud in Focus: Exposing Financial Threats to American Families."

On Thursday, September 18, the Digital Assets, Financial Technology, and Artificial Intelligence Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "Unlocking the Next Generation of AI in the U.S. Financial System for Consumers, Businesses, and Competitiveness."

Foreign Affairs

H.R. 5244, To provide for the authorities of the Secretary of State (Mills)

H.R. 5245, To provide for the management authorities of the Department of State (Lawler)

H.R. 5246, To provide for the political affairs authorities of the Department of State, and for other purposes (Salazar)

H.R. 5247, To provide for the International Security Affairs authorities of the Department of State (Self)

H.R. 5248, To ensure the alignment of economic and foreign policies, to position the Department of State to reflect that economic security is national security, and for other purposes (Kim)

H.R. 5250, To provide for the foreign assistance authority of the Department of State, and for other purposes (Smith)

H.R. 5251, To provide for the public diplomacy authorities of the Department of State, and for other purposes (Huizenga)

H.R. 5300, To guide the foreign policy of the United States, and for other purposes (Mast)

H.R. 5299, To modify and reauthorize the Better Utilization of Investments Leading to Development Act of 2018, and for other purposes (Mast)

Homeland Security

On Wednesday, September 17, the Committee on Foreign Affairs will hold a full committee markup on the following legislation:On Tuesday, September 16, the Subcommittee on Emergency Management and Technology will hold a hearing entitled “Surveying the Threat of Agroterrorism: Perspectives on Food, Agriculture, and Veterinary Defense.”

On Thursday, September 18, the Subcommittee on Oversight, Investigations, and Accountability will hold a hearing entitled “Invasion of the Homeland: How China is Using Illegal Marijuana to Build a Criminal Network Across America.”

House Administration

Judiciary

On Tuesday, September 16, the Subcommittee on Elections of the Committee on House Administration will hold a hearing titled, “Maintaining Election Operations in the Face of Natural Disasters.”On Tuesday, September 16, the Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance will hold a hearing called "Unmanned and Unchecked: Confronting the Rising Threat of Malicious Drone Use in America."

On Wednesday, September 17, the Committee on the Judiciary will hold a hearing called "Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation."

On Thursday, September 18, the Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, Artificial Intelligence, and the Internet will hold a hearing called "AI at a Crossroads: A Nationwide Strategy or Californication?"

Natural Resources

On Tuesday, September 16, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold an oversight hearing titled “Unleashing Alaska’s Extraordinary Resource Potential.”

On Wednesday, September 17, the Committee on Natural Resources will hold a full committee markup to consider the following legislation:

H.R. 1366, the Mining Regulatory Clarity Act of 2025 (Amodei)

H.R. 2306, the Adams Memorial-Great American Heroes Act (Moolenaar)

H.R. 2815, the Cape Fox Land Entitlement Finalization Act of 2025 (Begich)

H.R. 2916, To authorize, ratify, and confirm the Agreement of Settlement and Compromise to Resolve the Akwesasne Mohawk Land Claim in the State of New York, and for other purposes (Stefanik)

H.R. 3692, To reauthorize the Young Fishermen’s Development Act (Moulton)

H.R. 3872, To amend the Mineral Leasing Act for Acquired Lands to make that Act applicable to hardrock minerals (Fallon)

H.R. 4090, To codify certain provisions of certain Executive Orders relating to domestic mining and hardrock mineral resources, and for other purposes (Stauber)

H.R. 4256, the Digital Coast Reauthorization Act of 2025 (Min)

H.R. 309, the National Law Enforcement Officers Remembrance, Support and Community Outreach Act (Nehls)

H.R. 2196, To provide for an extension of the legislative authority of the National Emergency Medical Services Memorial Foundation to establish a commemorative work in the District of Columbia and its environs (Hudson)

H.R. 4284, the Small Cemetery Conveyance Act (Leger Fernandez)

H.R. 4386, To amend the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act to clarify entrance privileges for vehicles with respect to the America the Beautiful interagency pass (Walberg)

H.R. 4467, the Vicksburg National Military Park Boundary Modification Act (Thompson)

H.R. 5131, the Public Lands Military Readiness Act of 2025 (Begich)

Oversight and Government Reform

On Thursday, September 18, the Subcommittee on Federal Lands will hold a legislative hearing on the following bills:

On Tuesday, September 16, the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency will hold a hearing called "Playing God with the Weather – A Disastrous Forecast."

On Tuesday, September 16, the Subcommittee on Federal Law Enforcement will hold a hearing called "From Protection to Persecution: EPA Enforcement Gone Rogue Under the Biden Administration."

On Tuesday, September 16, the Subcommittee on Government Operations will hold a hearing called "A One Year Update on DOD’s Struggling Background Check System."

On Wednesday, September 17, the Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs will hold a hearing called "Opening Doors to Opportunity: The Promise of Expanded School Choice and Alternatives to Four-Year College Degrees."

On Wednesday, September 17, the Subcommittee on Military and Foreign Affairs will hold a hearing called "Underfunded and Overlooked: Assessing U.S. Southern Command’s Role in Defending the Homeland."

On Thursday, September 18, the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform will hold a full committee hearing called "Oversight of the District of Columbia."

Rules

On Monday, September 15, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:

H.R. 1047, the Guaranteeing Reliability through the Interconnection of Dispatchable Power Act (Balderson)

H.R. 3062, the Promoting Cross-border Energy Infrastructure Act (Fedorchak)

H.R. 3015, the National Coal Council Reestablishment Act (Rulli)

H.R. 4922, the DC CRIMES Act of 2025 (Donalds)

H.R. 5143, the District of Columbia Policing Protection Act of 2025 (Higgins)

H.R. 5140, To lower the age at which a minor may be tried as an adult for certain criminal offenses in the District of Columbia to 14 years of age (Gill)

H.R. 5125, the District of Columbia Judicial Nominations Reform Act of 2025 (Sessions)

Science, Space, and Technology

Small Business

On Thursday, September 18, the Subcommittee on Energy will hold a hearing called "Igniting America's Energy Future: The Promise and Progress of Fusion Power."On Tuesday, September 16, the Committee on Small Business will hold a full committee hearing called "Pathway to Capital: The Role of SBA Lending in Supporting Main Street America."

On Wednesday, September 17, the Committee on Small Business will hold a full committee hearing called "Streaming Success: Small Businesses in the Age of Digital Influence."

Veterans Affairs

On Monday, September 15, the Subcommittee on Technology Modernization will hold oversight hearing titled, “Advancing VA Care Through Artificial Intelligence."

Ways and Means